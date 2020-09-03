Log in
CreditSights makes Strategic Investment in Alphastream

09/03/2020 | 08:55am EDT

New York, New York, Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CreditSights, a leading provider of independent fixed income research today announced that it has taken a minority stake in Alphastream, a fintech company based in Singapore. As part of the investment, Bala Subramanian, Chief Product and Technology Officer of CreditSights, will join Alphastream’s board.

Alphastream develops next generation data and technology platforms powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning that are aimed at transforming the way the financial services industry acquires and consumes information from a variety of sources. CreditSights’ close collaboration with Alphastream will help drive new product innovation and business expansion.

"We are delighted to partner with Alphastream and are excited about the opportunity to leverage their AI/ML capabilities to enhance our research, content and analytics,” said Peter Petas, CEO of CreditSights. "CreditSights’ twenty-year track record has been underpinned in delivering relevant research that resonates with the most sophisticated financial professionals. AlphaStream’s platforms will complement our mission to help our clients know more and risk better," noted Chris Ucko, President of CreditSights.

Alphastream technology empowers financial professionals by delivering mission critical data and workflow solutions to a wide range of market participants using a cloud-based software platform.

Nitin Nath, co-founder and CEO of Alphastream added, "We are thrilled to partner with CreditSights whose long-running expertise in global financial markets will serve as valuable input into the design and development of our next generation solutions.”

About CreditSights

CreditSights empowers nearly 15,000 financial professionals among the world’s largest institutions with the credit-risk tools, independent research and comprehensive market insights they need to make well-informed credit-risk decisions. Setting the standard for global credit research since 2000, CreditSights provides timely data, news, recommendations and unbiased analysis of the investment-grade and high-yield debt securities of 1,200 issuers around the world. CreditSights delivers this content through innovative platforms, enabling market participants to know more, risk better and ultimately create value.

 

About Alphastream

Alphastream is an Artificial Intelligence and Data Services company specialized in the Capital Markets domain. We have been creating new possibilities with data through intelligent and contextual data extraction with high precision. Alphastream proprietary algorithms understand various types of unstructured data and digitize every bit of information from a diverse range of reports and deliver in a standard format. The technology team comprises of specialists in Natural language processing and Machine Learning who work along with Financial Services industry professionals. Our customers rely on us for timely, accurate and reliable data presented in a standardized format for easy analysis.

Attachment 

Amanda Loveday
CreditSights
(803) 315-5837
aloveday@creditsights.com

Nitin Nath
ALPHASTREAM
+65 8139 9421
sales@alphastream.ai

© GlobeNewswire 2020
