Creditwest Bank : Kyiv launches quarantine loan program for small and medium-sized enterprises at 6.5% per annum

05/05/2020 | 04:09am EDT

In order to reduce the negative impact on small and medium-sized enterprises during the quarantine period in the Kyiv, the city authorities renewed cooperation with the Enterprise Development Fund.

The Kyiv city budget 2020 provides 7 million UAH for financial support of small and medium-sized businesses. The main fund manager is the Department of Industry and Enterprise Development.

These funds will compensate 50% of the nominal interest rate set by the loan agreement for eligible entrepreneurs in Kiev. The loan rate agreed by the parties, between JSC 'Creditwest Bank', as a partner of the Enterprise Development Fund, and Kyiv Municipal State Administration, will be 13% per annum.

Due to compensation from the city budget, the interest rate on the loan for entrepreneurs will be 6.5% per annum.

Participants of the program can be economic entities - residents of Ukraine, registered in the Kiev, whose production facilities are wholly or partly in the capital or the Kiev region, which fall under the category of small and medium-sized business entities.

Purpose of the loan: purchase or modernization of fixed assets, construction, reconstruction, purchase of premises, creation of new production.

Detailed conditions for participation in the program at:

Disclaimer

Creditwest Bank PAT published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 08:08:04 UTC
