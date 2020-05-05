Creditwest Bank : Kyiv launches quarantine loan program for small and medium-sized enterprises at 6.5% per annum

In order to reduce the negative impact on small and medium-sized enterprises during the quarantine period in the Kyiv, the city authorities renewed cooperation with the Enterprise Development Fund.
The Kyiv city budget 2020 provides 7 million UAH for financial support of small and medium-sized businesses. The main fund manager is the Department of Industry and Enterprise Development.
These funds will compensate 50% of the nominal interest rate set by the loan agreement for eligible entrepreneurs in Kiev. The loan rate agreed by the parties, between JSC 'Creditwest Bank', as a partner of the Enterprise Development Fund, and Kyiv Municipal State Administration, will be 13% per annum.
Due to compensation from the city budget, the interest rate on the loan for entrepreneurs will be 6.5% per annum.
Participants of the program can be economic entities - residents of Ukraine, registered in the Kiev, whose production facilities are wholly or partly in the capital or the Kiev region, which fall under the category of small and medium-sized business entities.
Purpose of the loan: purchase or modernization of fixed assets, construction, reconstruction, purchase of premises, creation of new production.
Detailed conditions for participation in the program at:
