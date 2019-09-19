Log in
Credo : 400G Connectivity Solutions on Full Display at ECOC 2019

09/19/2019 | 08:03am EDT

100G/400G Optical DSP, 400G HiWire AEC, and 400G Linecard Solutions

ECOC – Credo, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology which delivers high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks, today announced a wide range of Credo Connectivity solutions will be demonstrated at the European Commission on Optical Communication (ECOC) show in Royal Dublin Showground, Dublin, Ireland from September 23 – September 25, 2019.

Datacenter bandwidth requirements, expanding to keep up with new artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced communications, and video workloads require robust and high available connections to deliver performance at scale. Credo’s robust family of purpose built, low power connectivity solutions address this bandwidth super cycle requirement.

Additionally, Credo recently announced the HiWire™ Active Electrical Cable (AEC) interconnect family and the HiWire Consortium (https://www.hiwire.org/) to enable this new category of plug and play interconnect designed for affordable, lossless operation at 100G, 200G, 400G, and faster speeds. These Active Electrical Cable (AEC) provide deterministic, persistent in-rack and inter-rack connections at lower cost and lower power of alternative approaches. The AEC family also provides system level, in-cable speedshifting for seamless connectivity of 50G PAM4 enabled switch ports to widely available 25G NRZ based servers.

At ECOC, Credo will be demonstrating:

“We are excited to be demonstrating a wide range of Credo technology at this year’s 45th annual ECOC,” said Jeff Twombly, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Credo. “We especially believe the 400G readiness demonstrates real opportunities to implement 400G port connected solutions for material savings now.”

To arrange to a time to view the live demonstrations, contact Credo at sales@credosemi.com

About CREDO

CREDO is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high-performance computing markets. CREDO's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks. For more information, please visit: www.credosemi.com.

Follow Credo on LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
