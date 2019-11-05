Cree Lighting : Makes Outdoor and Industrial Intelligent Lighting a Snap with Synapse® SimplySNAP Lighting Controls

Cree Lighting today announced the availability of Synapse® SimplySNAP intelligent lighting controls for the OSQ Series area, IG Series parking structure and KBL Series high-bay luminaires. These Cree Lighting luminaires overcome the challenges of outdoor and industrial environments to provide maximum energy savings, responsive illumination and a better user experience.

“More and more customers are looking for intuitive, intelligent lighting solutions,” said Tom Hinds, director, intelligent lighting, Cree Lighting. “Cree Lighting’s area, parking and high-bay luminaires enabled with SimplySNAP deliver just that for outdoor and industrial applications and are a great complement to Cree Lighting’s SmartCast Intelligence Platform™ for indoor applications including office, education, and healthcare.”

Controlling traditional outdoor and industrial fixtures using fluorescent, high-pressure sodium and metal halide lighting has historically been a challenge. Control schemes for these traditional lighting solutions are very complex, expensive, inefficient, and often result in shortened lamp life or just aren’t practical. Furthermore, many control schemes are installed in the field without any testing for interoperability between drivers and components or wireless performance.

Intelligently enabled Cree Lighting LED luminaires solves all those problems. The system uses a reliable, secure, and robust wireless mesh network that has been extensively vetted and rigorously tested for interoperability and performance. It is truly scalable with the ability to integrate with a variety of third-party building management systems (BMS) and platforms. In the end, customers have the confidence of an extensively tested, single-source solution that empowers end users to commission, maintain and adjust the system themselves.

Specifying, installing, using and securing outdoor or industrial lighting controls is now a snap. The intelligent lighting solution provides simple stand-alone functionality right out of the box and can be setup on-site or remotely. The user interface is simple to navigate, mobile-friendly and browser-based. Meanwhile, an internet connection, costly integration or third-party hardware or software are not required.

Once the system is set up, users have the flexibility to control light levels, utilize motion and ambient light sensors, and set event triggers via programmable schedules for both individual luminaires and designated zones. The entire lighting network can also be managed and reconfigured with ease.

Users can manage the system through a web-based user interface via Ethernet or wireless connection to a PC, tablet or smartphone to access data on power, zones, triggers and alarms, and critical events for analytics, maintenance and troubleshooting. A 2.4 GHZ wi-fi mesh network connects up to 1,000 luminaires to a site controller up to a mile away and is future ready, scalable and integrable. All wrapped in a secure, commercial-grade industry-standard AES 128-bit encrypted network giving users the protection they demand in an era of heightened cyber security.

“Cree Lighting luminaires enabled with SimplySNAP are a secure end-to-end system that is simple to install, easily customized, and comes with stand-alone functionality that scales to campus-wide deployments,” concluded Hinds.

Cree Lighting outdoor and industrial intelligent lighting luminaires are available to order now through Cree Lighting sales channels. Visit https://www.creelighting.com/SimplySNAP to learn more.

