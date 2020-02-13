Cree Lighting : Wins Two LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards for its Cadiant™ Dynamic Lighting Experience

Admired industry awards reflect focus on innovation for better lighting experiences.

Cree Lighting today announced it was awarded two LEDs Magazine Sapphire Awards at Strategies in Light 2020. Cree Lighting Software Engineer Managers Bob Rogers and Kory Liszt were awarded the Sapphire Award as Illumineer of the Year and the Cadiant™ Dynamic Lighting Experience was awarded a Sapphire Award in the Lighting for Health and Wellbeing category.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005625/en/

Illumineer of the Year is the most prestigious honor presented at the Sapphire Awards. It is awarded to individuals or teams to bring attention to groundbreaking efforts in research and development, product design and leadership in applying engineering expertise to commercial successes in the LED and solid-state lighting industry.

“With the Cadiant™ project, once we knew the customer problems we had to solve, we recognized the potential in leveraging our experience-focused Smartcast® controls platform. We developed and integrated new hardware, firmware and software to create a system that connects people to the cadence of the day,” said Rogers. “This project was one of the best team efforts I have ever been part of, and the Illumineer of the Year award really belongs to the entire Cadiant™ team.”

“We began by asking ourselves the question, ‘How do we create a dynamic experience that will change the way people think about light?’. From there, concepts like preset dynamic lighting profiles, easy-to-experience scenes, sun and sky performance ratios, and customizable experiences were born,” said Liszt. “It took the entire engineering team’s unwavering commitment to make these concepts a reality. It is an honor to accept this award on behalf of the entire Cree Lighting family.”

The Lighting for Health and Wellbeing category recognizes products that have been commercialized to deliver human-centric lighting benefits – to impact human physiology, circadian rhythms, and general emotional wellbeing, or those that can perform disinfection or sanitizing tasks. Eligible products are backed by the latest scientific studies on light and health.

“People are spending more of their time indoors, and lighting plays an important role in improving mood and energy levels, boosting cognitive function and maintaining a sense of wellbeing,” said Kathryn Caspar, vice president, indoor product marketing, Cree Lighting. “We’re honored to be recognized for the impact the Cadiant™ Dynamic Lighting Experience can have on our physical, emotional and mental wellbeing.”

Featuring a proprietary design with individual sun and sky features, the Cadiant™ Dynamic Skylight recreates the experience of being under a natural sky with remarkable realism. Evidence suggests mood, sense of wellbeing, productivity and cognition might all benefit from lighting that tracks the solar day, and the Cadiant™ Dynamic Lighting Experience provides a sensory connection to the outdoors in spaces where access to natural light is improbable, impractical or impossible. Applications include conference rooms, interior offices, open office spaces, medical waiting rooms and treatment spaces, nurses’ stations, classrooms, cafeterias and library spaces, where people can feel the benefits of natural sunlight despite being indoors. Using advanced lighting control and color changing technologies, separate sun and sky panels create the east-to-west arc of the sun. A top LED panel represents the sky and can vary from the extreme blue of a clear day to the gray blue of overcast conditions. Inner LED side panels shift between warm and cool color temperatures, mimicking the sun’s natural dawn-to-dusk movement throughout the day.

The Cadiant™ Dynamic Skylight is an easy-to-use, standalone system enabled by Cree Lighting’s SmartCast® Technology which helps lighting designers control the theater of the sun and sky. The advanced lighting controls interact, connect and harmonize with other fixtures to create a remarkable overall scene that fits the needs of any space.

The standalone system eliminates IT hassles and specification roadblocks, while the code-compliant controls and SmartCast® automated set-up and commissioning make it easy to specify. Using an intuitive, wall-mounted SmartCast® Touchscreen with a clean graphic interface, users can choose to let the sun follow the natural east-to-west course of the day; or they can opt for Dawn, Morning, Midday, Afternoon and Evening presets. Users can also easily create and save their own favorite presets with simple fingertip control over the light levels and colors profiles.

About Cree Lighting

Cree Lighting, A company of IDEAL INDUSTRIES, is a market-leading innovator of LED lighting fixtures, lamps and commercial lighting solutions for interior, exterior, and intelligent lighting applications. Cree Lighting’s cutting-edge technology delivers proven value for municipalities, as well as for education, automotive dealership, industrial and healthcare customers. The Cree Lighting team is committed to transforming the way people experience light through innovative technology and intelligence platforms that help make buildings more efficient and businesses more profitable. Visit https://www.creelighting.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005625/en/