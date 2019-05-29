Log in
Crescendo Biologics : Achieves Another Milestone in its Strategic Collaboration with Takeda

05/29/2019 | 07:04am EDT

Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the drug developer of novel, targeted T-cell enhancing therapeutics, today announced that it has achieved a fourth milestone in its collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda).

Under the global, strategic, multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Takeda that was announced in October 2016, Crescendo’s proprietary transgenic platform and engineering expertise is used to identify and configure Humabody®-based therapeutics against certain targets selected by Takeda.

This is the fourth collaboration milestone achieved by Crescendo and relates to the progression of an immuno-oncology programme where the Humabody® lead has demonstrated in vivo anti-tumour activity. This latest milestone follows the early licensing by Takeda of Crescendo’s first oncology-targeted Humabody in November 2018.

Theodora Harold, CEO of Crescendo, commented:

“We are proud to have achieved another technical milestone in our collaboration with Takeda. This provides further validation of Crescendo’s ability to efficiently deliver differentiated Humabody molecules against specific targets outlined by Takeda.”

-Ends-

Notes to Editors

About Crescendo Biologics Ltd

Crescendo Biologics is a T-cell enhancing company. Crescendo develops potent, truly differentiated Humabody® therapeutics with a focus on innovative, targeted T-cell approaches in oncology.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel CD137-PSMA bispecific for the selective activation of tumour-specific T-cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment – avoiding systemic toxicity.

The Company’s ability to develop multi-functional Humabody® therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody® VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody®-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

For more information, please visit the website: www.crescendobiologics.com.


© Business Wire 2019
