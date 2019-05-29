Crescendo Biologics : Achieves Another Milestone in its Strategic Collaboration with Takeda

Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the drug developer of novel,
targeted T-cell enhancing therapeutics, today announced that it has
achieved a fourth milestone in its collaboration with Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda).
Under the global, strategic, multi-target collaboration and license
agreement with Takeda
that was announced in October 2016, Crescendo’s proprietary
transgenic platform and engineering expertise is used to identify and
configure Humabody®-based therapeutics against certain
targets selected by Takeda.
This is the fourth collaboration milestone achieved by Crescendo and
relates to the progression of an immuno-oncology programme where the
Humabody® lead has demonstrated in vivo anti-tumour
activity. This latest milestone follows the early
licensing by Takeda of Crescendo’s first oncology-targeted Humabody
in November 2018.
Theodora Harold, CEO of Crescendo, commented:
“We are proud to have achieved another technical milestone in our
collaboration with Takeda. This provides further validation of
Crescendo’s ability to efficiently deliver differentiated Humabody
molecules against specific targets outlined by Takeda.”
Notes to Editors
About Crescendo Biologics Ltd
Crescendo Biologics is a T-cell enhancing company. Crescendo develops
potent, truly differentiated Humabody® therapeutics with a
focus on innovative, targeted T-cell approaches in oncology.
Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed
CB307, a novel CD137-PSMA bispecific for the selective activation of
tumour-specific T-cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment –
avoiding systemic toxicity.
The Company’s ability to develop multi-functional Humabody®
therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse
platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody®
VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage
therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and
superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows
compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody®-based
formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.
Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by
blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP
Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.
For more information, please visit the website:
www.crescendobiologics.com.
