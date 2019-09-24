Log in
Crescendo Biologics Reaches Fifth Milestone in its Strategic Collaboration with Takeda

09/24/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the drug developer of novel, targeted T cell enhancing therapeutics, today announces that it has achieved a fifth milestone in its collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda).

Under the global, strategic, multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Takeda that was announced in October 2016, Crescendo’s proprietary transgenic platform and engineering expertise is used to identify and configure Humabody®-based therapeutics against certain targets selected by Takeda.

Under the terms of the agreement, Crescendo has successfully delivered three novel oncology-targeted Humabody lead molecules. Takeda has taken exclusive licenses to both of the first two programmes in this highly productive collaboration.

Theodora Harold, CEO of Crescendo Biologics, commented:

“Reaching this fifth technical milestone marks our continued progress towards our joint goal with Takeda of creating the next generation of differentiated cancer therapies and provides strong validation of the work being done at Crescendo.”

-Ends-

Notes to Editors

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a T cell enhancing company. Crescendo develops potent, truly differentiated Humabody® therapeutics with a focus on innovative, targeted T cell approaches in oncology.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel CD137-PSMA-HSA trispecific for the selective activation of tumour-specific T cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment. CB307 is designed to achieve a longer lasting anti-cancer effect whilst avoiding systemic toxicity and is on track to enter the clinic in 2020.

The Company’s ability to develop multi-functional Humabody® therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody® VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody®-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

For more information, please visit the website: www.crescendobiologics.com


© Business Wire 2019
