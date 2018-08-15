Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crescendo Biologics : Reaches Technical Milestone for a Second Target in Strategic Collaboration with Takeda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 10:01am CEST

Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the developer of targeted T-cell engagers, today announced that it has achieved another technical milestone in its collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda; TSE:4502).

Crescendo’s global, strategic, multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Takeda was announced in October 2016. Under this agreement, Crescendo’s proprietary transgenic platform and engineering expertise is used to identify and configure Humabody®-based therapeutics against certain targets selected by Takeda.

This milestone, for an undisclosed amount, marks the successful delivery of another highly diverse panel of functional Humabody® leads against the second of Takeda’s selected targets. The achievement of an equivalent milestone related to the first of Takeda’s selected targets was announced in April 2018.

Dr Peter Pack, CEO of Crescendo, commented:

“Crescendo has once again demonstrated its ability to deliver, ahead of schedule, a diverse selection of functional Humabody® molecules meeting the stringent specifications outlined in the collaboration agreement.

“Our highly productive relationship draws together Takeda’s deep oncology experience with Crescendo’s expertise in developing optimally configured Humabodies. Together we are fast progressing towards our goal of developing next generation, highly modular and multi-functional biologics against cancer. This is another important step forward for Crescendo and further validates the power of our innovative technology.”

-Ends-

Notes to Editors

About Crescendo Biologics Ltd

Crescendo Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company developing potent, truly differentiated mono- and multifunctional Humabody® therapeutics in oncology with a proprietary pipeline focus on innovative targeted T-cell approaches.

At the heart of its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo has developed CB307, a novel bispecific PSMA-targeted T-cell engager for the selective activation of tumour-specific T-cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment, thereby avoiding systemic toxicity. This highly modular format can be re-configured to create a pipeline of multiple therapeutic candidates each treating a different cancer indication, by targeting any of a range of alternative tumour-specific markers.

The Company’s ability to develop mono- and multi-functional Humabody® therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody® VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets delivering novel biology and superior biodistribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG-approaches.

Crescendo is pursuing novel Humabody®-based product opportunities, through in-house development and strategic partnerships, including multi-functional immuno-oncology modulators and Humabody® Drug Conjugates (HDCs), the next generation of ADCs. Humabody®-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Crescendo is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Quan Capital, Takeda and Astellas.

For more information, please visit the website: www.crescendobiologics.com


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:44aGREENE KING : Novichok pub gets the all-clear
AQ
10:43aDomestic brands take the pole position in handset shipments
AQ
10:43aA-share market to open up further
AQ
10:43aCHINESE PEOPLE : commander praises Pakistan Army's contributions for regional peace
AQ
10:43aGlobal Industrial Inclination Sensors Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Balluff, Baumer, Pepperl+Fuchs, SICK, TE Connectivity & Turck - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
10:41aBLOG : Click and Collect Presents New Opportunities for Retailers
PU
10:41aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : HKEX Appoints Group Chief Communications Officer
PU
10:41aMITIE : The Gathered Table launches as a unique collaboration in workplace dining
PU
10:41aCELSIUS RESOURCES : Change of Company Address
PU
10:40aSC nixes P25-billion financial aid to shuttered Banco Filipino
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : - Interim financial report, second quarter 2018
3BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Declaration of Interim Dividend
5Diamondback to buy Energen in $9.2 billion deal to boost Permian presence

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.