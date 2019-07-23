Log in
Crescendo Biologics' Second Oncology-targeted Humabody® Licensed by Takeda

07/23/2019 | 07:04am EDT

Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the drug developer of novel, targeted T-cell enhancing therapeutics, today announces that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda), has exercised a second option under its existing, multi-target collaboration and license agreement. Takeda has taken an exclusive license to Humabodies directed to another of its oncology targets.

This is the second license option that Takeda has exercised under the agreement with Crescendo and relates to the continued progression of an immuno-oncology programme. The license marks the successful delivery and further pre-clinical evaluation by Takeda of Humabody® leads meeting its stringent criteria.

Theodora Harold, CEO of Crescendo, commented:

“This exciting news further underlines Crescendo’s ability to deliver innovative Humabody therapeutics which consistently meet the exacting specifications set by Takeda for progression towards the clinic. We are delighted that our close collaboration with Takeda continues to be so productive and we look forward to more successes in the future.”

Chris Arendt, Head, Oncology Drug Discovery Unit & Immunology Unit, Takeda, commented:

“We are pleased that our partnership with Crescendo has continued to be fruitful in leading to another successful in-licensing milestone. This exciting immuno-oncology candidate Humabody that our teams have advanced through close collaboration aligns well with our ongoing efforts to pursue diverse modalities with transformative treatment potential.”

Takeda’s option is part of the existing multi-target collaboration and license agreement announced in October 2016 in which Takeda received the right to develop and commercialize Humabody-based therapeutics resulting from the collaboration. Under the agreement, Crescendo is eligible to receive clinical development, regulatory and sales-based milestone payments of up to $754 million plus royalties on Humabody-based product sales by Takeda.

-Ends-

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a T-cell enhancing company. Crescendo develops potent, truly differentiated Humabody® therapeutics with a focus on innovative, targeted T-cell approaches in oncology.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel CD137-PSMA-HSA trispecific for the selective activation of tumour-specific T-cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment. The molecule if designed to achieve a longer lasting anti-cancer effect whilst avoiding systemic toxicity.

The Company’s ability to develop multi-functional Humabody® therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody® VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody®-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

For more information, please visit the website: www.crescendobiologics.com


© Business Wire 2019
