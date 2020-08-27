Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crescent European Specialty Lending Announces Unitranche Financing for the Acquisition of NAVTOR by Accel-KKR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative asset management firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided unitranche financing to support the acquisition of NAVTOR by Accel-KKR, a leading global software-focused investment firm headquartered in Silicon Valley. Crescent has also provided an acquisition facility to further accelerate NAVTOR’s top-line growth through strategic M&A. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

NAVTOR is the global leader in the provision of navigational software for the maritime industry. Its cloud-based e-navigation solutions include Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs), digital maritime publications, route optimization and fleet management across an integrated platform. The company effectively provides all critical voyage information at the fingertips of navigators in order to solve the complex challenges of passage planning. The global maritime e-navigational industry is on a multi-year technological expansion in large part due to new regulations, an increased focus on safety and ESG goals, and advances in technology.

“This financing for NAVTOR will be instrumental in the company’s plans to accelerate its organic growth strategies and expand further through M&A. NAVTOR is the clear leader in navigational software for the maritime industry driven by its superior technological product suite, and we are proud to support its growth in its next chapter with Accel-KKR. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of the continued digitization of the maritime industry, ensuring safe passage of vessels and crew members through different territories,” said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent’s European Specialty Lending strategy. “This transaction continues to demonstrate Crescent’s ability to provide customized financing solutions to top-tier sponsors investing in market-leading companies with clear competitive advantages and mission-critical products.”

About Crescent Capital

Crescent Capital is a global credit investment manager with approximately $28 billion of assets under management. For over 25 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately-originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche, and junior debt securities. Crescent Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 175 employees globally. For more information about Crescent Capital, visit www.crescentcap.com and follow along on Twitter @CrescentCap.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aMINERAL COMMODITIES : MRC - Massive increase in mineral resources at Tormin with maiden resource at Western Strandline
AQ
03:20aTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - July 2020
EQ
03:19aIsraeli tech's 'thirst' for UAE cash must overcome old enmity
RE
03:19aMALAYAN BANKING : Malaysia's Maybank second-quarter profit drops 52% due to coronavirus
RE
03:17aVALARTIS : Half-Year Report 2020
PU
03:17aBank of Lithuania urges electronic money and payment institutions to comply with capital requirements
PU
03:17aAROUNDTOWN : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
03:16aEVONIK : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
03:15aHAYS : Recruiter Hays' net fees drop, says more jobs to go in first quarter
RE
03:15aNEMETSCHEK SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1POLYGIENE AB (PUBL.) : POLYGIENE AB : (publ.) Interim Report 1 April-30 June 2020
2BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) : BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent Interim Report January 1 – June ..
3ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : targets disposals to boost pandemic-hit finances
4WPP GROUP : WPP declares interim dividend and beats dire forecasts
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Gets Approval for Myeloma Treatment in EU

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group