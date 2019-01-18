Crescent Medical Center Now Offering Telemedicine Healthcare Services To Patients

Lancaster, TX, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Medical Center in Lancaster, TX is pleased to announce their partnership with third party, telemedicine healthcare provider DockTalkGo. DocTalkGo’s team of doctors are currently available to individuals and families seven days per week, offering same-day, timely consultations to patients nationwide for a variety of health-related issues. Crescent Medical Center’s rollout of telemedicine healthcare services will add an unparalleled level of convenience for patients in today’s modern digital arena.

Telemedicine provider consults are performed by video or phone after patients have completed their online health screening and consent forms. From there, it is determined whether a physical exam is required. DocTalkGo has created an algorithm that helps guide individuals through their healthcare screenings to determine whether certain health conditions or disease management issues are appropriate for telemedicine care or are better served by an in-person doctor’s visit.

While physical exams are standard for determining a treatment or making a diagnosis, health advice and many aspects of disease management can easily be handled by a doctor who is remote-based. Additionally, DocTalkGo’s healthcare providers can perform nationwide laboratory testing, as well as have prescriptions processed and filled at any patient’s preferred pharmacy. Remote doctor consults via telehealth means less time spent in doctor’s offices, less exposure to germs and bacteria, and convenient health services from home. Types of conditions appropriate for telemedicine include, but not limited to:

Colds and flus

Sinusitis

Sore throat

Urinary tract infections

Acne

Cholesterol management

Diabetes management

Women's health

Men's health

For more information regarding conditions appropriate for telemedicine, or new telemedicine services offered by Crescent Medical Center, please visit DocTalkGo.com.

Contact information:

https://www.doctalkgo.com/crescent/

866-403-8714

info@doctalkgo.com

Julie Wright DocTalkGo 760-659-3890 jwright@doctalkgo.com