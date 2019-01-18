Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crescent Medical Center Now Offering Telemedicine Healthcare Services To Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 01:01am EST

Lancaster, TX, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Medical Center in Lancaster, TX is pleased to announce their partnership with third party, telemedicine healthcare provider DockTalkGo. DocTalkGo’s team of doctors are currently available to individuals and families seven days per week, offering same-day, timely consultations to patients nationwide for a variety of health-related issues. Crescent Medical Center’s rollout of telemedicine healthcare services will add an unparalleled level of convenience for patients in today’s modern digital arena.

Telemedicine provider consults are performed by video or phone after patients have completed their online health screening and consent forms. From there, it is determined whether a physical exam is required. DocTalkGo has created an algorithm that helps guide individuals through their healthcare screenings to determine whether certain health conditions or disease management issues are appropriate for telemedicine care or are better served by an in-person doctor’s visit. 

While physical exams are standard for determining a treatment or making a diagnosis, health advice and many aspects of disease management can easily be handled by a doctor who is remote-based. Additionally, DocTalkGo’s healthcare providers can perform nationwide laboratory testing, as well as have prescriptions processed and filled at any patient’s preferred pharmacy. Remote doctor consults via telehealth means less time spent in doctor’s offices, less exposure to germs and bacteria, and convenient health services from home. Types of conditions appropriate for telemedicine include, but not limited to:

  • Colds and flus
  • Sinusitis
  • Sore throat
  • Urinary tract infections
  • Acne
  • Cholesterol management
  • Diabetes management
  • Women's health
  • Men's health

 

For more information regarding conditions appropriate for telemedicine, or new telemedicine services offered by Crescent Medical Center, please visit DocTalkGo.com.

 

Contact information:

https://www.doctalkgo.com/crescent/

866-403-8714

info@doctalkgo.com

Julie Wright
DocTalkGo
760-659-3890
jwright@doctalkgo.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:09aASTRAZENECA : Linzess (linaclotide) approved in China for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation
PU
02:09aREALITY CHECK FOR EUROPE INC : investors brace for bumpy fourth quarter results season
RE
02:09aCOMCAST : NBCUniversal to launch a streaming media service
AQ
02:09aNETFLIX : increases prices across all U.S. subscription tiers
AQ
02:05aSEVERSTAL' : Severstal reports Q4 & FY2018 operational results
EQ
02:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : launches 4008A dialysis machine tailored to needs in emerging markets
EQ
02:05aPFIZER LIMITED : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal sign a MoU
AQ
02:04aChairman SECP holds meetings with PSX Board of Directors, management
AQ
02:04aTELENOR : Seven tech trends to shape 2019 highlighted at round-table
AQ
02:04aPFIZER : PPL signs MoU with PBM to support cancer patients
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : American Express misses estimates on slowing customer spending; shares drop
2NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : to acquire LinkedIn
4AUDI AG : AUDI : U.S. grand jury indicts four Audi managers in VW emissions probe
5BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Announces Exercise of USD 44 Million Option by the U.S. Government..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.