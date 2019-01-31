Cresset : Announces Partnership with Launch Generation to Support Financial Literacy, Leadership and Entrepreneurship in Teens

Launch Generation by Cresset to hold summer programs in 2019 in San Diego and Cambridge, UK

Cresset has announced a partnership with Launch Generation to support financial literacy, leadership and entrepreneurship in teens. Founded by Whitney Webb, who recently joined Cresset as Director of Family Wealth Education, Launch Generation is designed for teens ages 14-18 to prepare and inspire them for successful, independent and impactful lives.

Structured as a hybrid of a conference and a summer camp, Launch Generation introduces the skills and adaptability teens need to think like, and be, entrepreneurs. The project-based curriculum encourages self-sufficiency while a team of accomplished mentors helps cultivate the grit and passion needed to tackle the inevitable challenges and opportunities of career and life. In addition, the teens visit cutting-edge companies and pick the brains of business owners and industry experts. The teens use all that they learn to collaborate in developing an innovative, sustainable business idea that they present as a team at the end of the program. They leave with the sense of belonging to something bigger, having created a diverse network of mentors, friends and future business partners from around the world and varying walks of life.

“Launch Generation was founded with the belief that solutions to pressing world problems will be solved through collaboration between diverse groups representing varying socioeconomic backgrounds, gender, race and cultures,” Webb explained. “We encourage the ideals of simultaneously creating positive change and making money. With Cresset’s support and guidance, we will now be able to have an even greater impact on the lives of the amazing young people we serve.”

Launch Generation by Cresset will offer two summer programs in 2019. The first will be held July 8 – 12 in San Diego at the University of California, San Diego. The second will take place Aug. 10 – 17 in Cambridge in the United Kingdom at the University of Cambridge. Launch Generation is currently taking applications for these camps, which are limited to 25 participants each.

“Cresset is dedicated to giving back to our community and supporting the next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Eric Becker, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Cresset. “We are thrilled to partner with Launch Generation in support of these inspiring young teens.”

About Cresset

Private equity entrepreneurs Eric Becker and Avy Stein founded Cresset with a vision to reinvent wealth management and with a firm belief that clients deserve better. Cresset offers individuals and families access to a comprehensive suite of family office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment advisory, planning and other services through Cresset Asset Management, an SEC registered Investment Advisor, which in 2018 surpassed $3 billion in assets under management. Cresset Partners, our private investing group, offers clients direct access to real estate, private equity and other investment opportunities. Alongside Diversified Real Estate Capital, which was founded and is led by Larry Levy, Cresset Partners launched the Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund, which will invest in Qualified Opportunity Zones across the United States with the goal of creating positive and measurable social impact and the potential for risk-adjusted, tax-advantaged returns.* Since Cresset’s inception in 2017, the firm has recruited more than 80 team members across six offices.

*The contents hereof are not to be used as the basis for making any investment decision and are not a recommendation of, or solicitation for, the subscription, purchase or sale of any security, including the fund mentioned herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005529/en/