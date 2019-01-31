Cresset : Announces Partnership with Launch Generation to Support Financial Literacy, Leadership and Entrepreneurship in Teens

Cresset
has announced a partnership with Launch
Generation to support financial literacy, leadership and
entrepreneurship in teens. Founded by Whitney Webb, who recently joined
Cresset as Director of Family Wealth Education, Launch Generation is
designed for teens ages 14-18 to prepare and inspire them for
successful, independent and impactful lives.
Structured as a hybrid of a conference and a summer camp, Launch
Generation introduces the skills and adaptability teens need to think
like, and be, entrepreneurs. The project-based curriculum encourages
self-sufficiency while a team of accomplished mentors helps cultivate
the grit and passion needed to tackle the inevitable challenges and
opportunities of career and life. In addition, the teens visit
cutting-edge companies and pick the brains of business owners and
industry experts. The teens use all that they learn to collaborate in
developing an innovative, sustainable business idea that they present as
a team at the end of the program. They leave with the sense of belonging
to something bigger, having created a diverse network of mentors,
friends and future business partners from around the world and varying
walks of life.
“Launch Generation was founded with the belief that solutions to
pressing world problems will be solved through collaboration between
diverse groups representing varying socioeconomic backgrounds, gender,
race and cultures,” Webb explained. “We encourage the ideals of
simultaneously creating positive change and making money. With Cresset’s
support and guidance, we will now be able to have an even greater impact
on the lives of the amazing young people we serve.”
Launch Generation by Cresset will offer two summer programs in 2019. The
first will be held July 8 – 12 in San Diego at the University of
California, San Diego. The second will take place Aug. 10 – 17 in
Cambridge in the United Kingdom at the University of Cambridge. Launch
Generation is currently taking applications
for these camps, which are limited to 25 participants each.
“Cresset is dedicated to giving back to our community and supporting the
next generation of entrepreneurs,” said Eric Becker, Co-Founder and
Co-Chairman of Cresset. “We are thrilled to partner with Launch
Generation in support of these inspiring young teens.”
About Cresset
Private equity entrepreneurs Eric Becker and
Avy Stein founded Cresset with a vision to reinvent wealth management
and with a firm belief that clients deserve better. Cresset offers
individuals and families access to a comprehensive suite of family
office services, deeply personalized wealth management, investment
advisory, planning and other services through Cresset Asset Management,
an SEC registered Investment Advisor, which in 2018 surpassed $3 billion
in assets under management. Cresset Partners, our private investing
group, offers clients direct access to real estate, private equity and
other investment opportunities. Alongside Diversified Real Estate
Capital, which was founded and is led by Larry Levy, Cresset Partners
launched the Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund, which will invest in
Qualified Opportunity Zones across the United States with the goal of
creating positive and measurable social impact and the potential for
risk-adjusted, tax-advantaged returns.* Since Cresset’s inception in
2017, the firm has recruited more than 80 team members across six
offices.
