Crestline Hotels & Resorts Appointed to Manage The Berkeley Hotel in Richmond, Virginia

10/15/2019 | 05:01am EDT

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC today announced it has been appointed to manage The Berkeley Hotel in Richmond, Virginia.  This highly acclaimed boutique hotel features 55 guestrooms and 3,180 square feet of meeting and event space including two ballrooms and a board room.  Located at 12th Street and East Cary Street, at the western edge of the historic Shockoe Slip, the hotel is adjacent to quaint cobblestone streets and has easy access to dining and shopping, as well as the Central Business District.  The Berkeley Hotel is also a short walking distance to Richmond’s Canal Walk, the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the Virginia State Capitol, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Richmond’s Main Street Station and many other government buildings, businesses, residential properties and tourist attractions.  The hotel was recently purchased by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. who selected Crestline as the hotel’s management company.

“The Berkeley Hotel is a landmark in Richmond and we look forward to providing an excellent guest experience in this charming destination,” said James Carroll, President & Chief Executive Officer, Crestline Hotels & Resorts.  “Crestline also makes it a priority to ensure a welcoming environment for small group meetings and social events under the direction of our professional team of sales and catering staff.  We look forward to continuing to enhance the hotel’s reputation for exceptional service and excellence,” added Carroll.

About The Berkeley Hotel, Richmond
Many of The Berkeley Hotel’s guest rooms enjoy views of downtown Richmond and the beautifully restored tobacco warehouse district, which includes numerous restaurants and boutique shops.  In addition, the hotel offers three well-appointed event rooms for meetings and special events. 

The Berkeley Hotel is located 11 miles from the Richmond International Airport (RIC) and is easily accessed from I-95.  The hotel offers onsite parking for a fee.  For more information and reservations visit www.berkeleyhotel.com or call 888.780.1300. 

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC
Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies.  Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 116 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,000 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia.  Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States.  For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different.  In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre
                        Global Ink Communications
                        gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net
                        404.643.8222

© GlobeNewswire 2019
