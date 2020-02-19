Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crestline Hotels & Resorts Expands Managed Portfolio with Four Additional Hotels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 05:01am EST

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today the addition of four additional hotels to its growing portfolio:

  • The 123 suite Homewood Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Northwest, San Antonio, TX 
  • The 124 guestroom Hampton Inn Memphis-Poplar, Memphis, TN
  • The 119 guestroom Hampton Inn State College, State College, PA
  • The 123 guestroom Hampton Inn Detroit/Madison Heights/South Troy, Madison Heights, MI.

MORE ABOUT THE HOTELS

The Homewood Suites by Hilton San Antonio-Northwest is located at 4323 Spectrum One, San Antonio, TX. The hotel is central to the burgeoning northwest corner of San Antonio. It is a short drive to San Antonio’s historic Alamo and the world-famous Riverwalk. This extended-stay hotel offers complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, business center, fitness center, swimming pool, and a 510 square foot meeting room. The hotel is approximately a 30-minute drive from San Antonio International Airport and easily accessed from I-10. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 210.696.5400.

The Hampton Inn Memphis-Poplar is located at 5320 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. In the heart of the Bluff City, the hotel is close to all of Memphis’ main districts—Germantown, Midtown and Downtown. The hotel is a short drive to Beale Street, Graceland, and the Memphis Zoo. Enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast or a grab an On-the-Run Breakfast Bag. Guests have access to complimentary Wi-Fi, a business center, an outdoor pool, a fitness center and a 468 square foot meeting room. The hotel is a 15-minute drive from Memphis International Airport and is easily accessed from I-240. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 901.683.8500.

The Hampton Inn State College is located at 1101 E College Avenue, State College, PA. Within walking distance to the Penn State Campus in Happy Valley, the hotel is near the Bryce Jordan Center and Beaver Stadium. It is a short drive to the Tussey Mountain ski area and Penn’s Cave. Guests may enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a business center, a fitness center and an outdoor pool, as well as an 864 square foot meeting room. The hotel is 5-minutes from University Park Airport and is easily accessible from I-80 via State Road 99. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 814.231.1590.

The Hampton Inn Detroit/Madison Heights/South is located at 32420 Stephenson Highway, Madison Heights, MI. Just four miles from the Somerset Collections, guests can enjoy upscale shopping and dining. The hotel is 15-minutes from downtown Detroit, Ford Field (home of the Detroit Lions), as well as Comerica Park. Guests may enjoy a free hot breakfast, complimentary Wi-Fi, a business center, an outdoor pool and a 552 square foot meeting room. The hotel is approximately 35-minutes from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and is easily accessible from I-75 and I-94. For information and reservations, visit www.hilton.com or 248.585.8881.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 121 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,800 rooms in 26 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre
  Global Ink Communications
  gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net
  404.643.8222

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aSCOUT24 AG PUBLISHES PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR 2019 : An eventful year with record results
PU
05:18aNIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement in accordance with article 24 par. 2 (a) of Law 3461/2006
PU
05:18aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 8.3_AbbVie Inc.
PU
05:18aResponse to SGX Queries
PU
05:18aWIRECARD : Hearing Against Financial Times Delayed
DJ
05:17aOil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
RE
05:17aH LUNDBECK A/S : Lundbeck increases its share capital by 11,497 shares (0.0058 % of outstanding shares) as a result of exercise of employee warrants
AQ
05:16aNAVIGANT RESEARCH : Report Shows Global Market for Modular Microgrids Is Expected to Experience 28% Compound Annual Growth Rate from 2020-2029
BU
05:15aOil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
RE
05:15aMETAFINA GMBH : Successful start to the new year
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : Italy's Intesa Bids for Rival, Paving Way for Rare European Banking Deal -- 2nd Update
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Reforms leave a large question unanswered
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says 'deeply concerned' about Singapore's order to block page
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group