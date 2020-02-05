Crestline Hotels & Resorts to Manage Four Additional Hotels

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been appointed to manage four additional hotels: the 78-guestroom Courtyard Asheville and the 88-guest suite SpringHill Suites Asheville in Asheville, NC, the 105-guestroom Courtyard Athens Downtown in Athens, GA, and the 112-guestroom Courtyard Orlando Altamonte Springs/Maitland in Orlando, FL.



“These four hotels are important to Crestline’s ongoing growth,” said James Carroll, Crestline’s President and CEO. “We anticipate several additional significant expansion announcements this year as we continue to attract new partners and owners who recognize our expertise and precision management capabilities,” added Carroll.

MORE ABOUT THE HOTELS

The Courtyard Asheville, Asheville, NC is located at One Buckstone Place. The recently renovated hotel is in close proximity to the Biltmore Estate, downtown Asheville, and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Guests will find spacious guestrooms including three suites, free high-speed Internet, and a 24-hour business center. Enjoy a healthy breakfast and evening fare in the Bistro or grab a quick snack from The Market. For restoration and relaxation, there is a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor pool and spa, and a private landscaped courtyard with a fire pit. The hotel is 15 miles from the Asheville Regional Airport and easily accessed from I-240. For information and reservations, visit www.marriott.com or 828.821.0041.

The SpringHill Suites Asheville, Asheville, NC is located at Two Buckstone, Place. The newly renovated hotel is in close proximity to the Biltmore Estate, downtown Asheville and the Blue Ridge Parkway. Enjoy incredible mountain views and nearby attractions including Chimney Rock Park, the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium, Nantahala Outdoor Center, and the North Carolina Arboretum. Each of the spacious suites offer free high-speed Internet, workstations, and modern furnishings with innovative room layouts. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast with hot and cold breakfast choices. Relax in the heated indoor pool or 24-hour fitness center. The hotel is 15 miles from the Asheville Regional Airport and easily accessed from I-240. For information and reservations, visit www.marriott.com or 828.253.4666.

The Courtyard Athens Downtown, Athens, GA is located at 166 North Finley Street. The newly renovated hotel is in the heart of Downtown Athens just blocks from the University of Georgia (UGA). The hotel is also in close proximity to the Classic Center, the Georgia Museum of Art, the State Botanical Gardens, and the UGA Performing Arts Center. Travelers can enjoy free high-speed Internet, a 24-hour business center, large in-room workstations, four guest suites, and 828 square feet of meeting space. The Bistro serves breakfast and food throughout the day. For restoration and relaxation, there is a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor pool. The hotel is 75 miles from Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) and is easily accessible from I-85 via Highway 316. For information and reservations, visit www.marriott.com or 706.369.7000.

The Courtyard Orlando Altamonte Springs/Maitland, Orlando, FL is located at 1750 Pembrook Drive in the Maitland Business Center. The hotel is eight miles from downtown Orlando and is close to Pembrook Commons, Maitland Preserve, Maitland Summit Park, and the RDV SportsPlex. Each of the guestrooms and four suites offer high-speed Internet, a coffee maker, and a spacious workstation. There is 550 square-feet of meeting space. The Bistro serves healthy choices including a variety of breakfast selections, numerous dinner options, and an evening bar. Relax and unwind in the pool and exercise room. The hotel is 18 miles from Orlando International Airport (MCO) and is easily accessible from I-4. For information and reservations, visit www.marriott.com or 407.659.9100.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 120 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 17,700 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

