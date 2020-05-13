Crestone Capital : Announces Five New Shareholders

BOULDER, Colo., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crestone Capital, an independent firm, 100% employee-owned, that provides wealth management services to high-net-worth entrepreneurs, families and business owners, is pleased to announce Executive Directors Taylor Gitcho, Eliza Leach, Emily Mears, Norma Plache and Lindsay Searer as new shareholders.

These new shareholders expand Crestone's ownership structure to a total of nine shareholders which also include Abby Barlow, Executive Director; Jeffrey Burney, Managing Director; Eric Kramer, Managing Partner, CEO and CIO; and Matt Wiles, COO.

These female industry leaders exemplify a client-centric focus, diverse talent and dedication to the Crestone team which make them successful leaders within the firm and our communities.

"In addition to being remarkable financial professionals and community leaders, all five new shareholders work tirelessly to advocate for clients. They are dedicated to our mission of serving client families for generations and we congratulate them and look forward to their continued influence within the firm," said Eric Kramer, Managing Partner, CEO and CIO.

Crestone's collective shareholders have distinguished themselves through their ability to inspire those around them, their hard work, commitment to quality, and the impact they have made on clients, colleagues and communities in which we operate.

Taylor Gitcho - Executive Director of Client Advisory and Shareholder of Crestone Capital

For more than a decade with Crestone, Taylor provides clients with customized and integrated wealth management solutions, including holistic balance sheet advisement, investment strategy development and implementation, concentrated position management, and wealth preservation and transfer planning. Taylor serves on the Board of Directors for Colorado Uplift and is actively involved in building long-term, life-changing relationships with at-risk urban youth.

Eliza Leach - Executive Director of Client Advisory and Shareholder of Crestone Capital

Eliza joined Crestone in 2014 and works with clients on a variety of wealth management needs, including asset allocation and analysis, portfolio planning and implementation and overall financial analysis. Prior to Crestone, Eliza was a Private Wealth Advisor at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York, New York. Eliza currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Boulder Contemporary Museum of Art ("BMoCA").

Emily Mears - Executive Director of Client Advisory and Shareholder of Crestone Capital

For almost a decade with Crestone, Emily serves as a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs and executives. She provides clients with customized and integrated wealth management solutions, including holistic balance sheet advisement, investment strategy development and implementation, concentrated position management, and wealth preservation and transfer planning. Emily serves on the Board of Trustees and the Investment Committee for the Boulder Community Foundation.

Norma Plache - Executive Director of Family Wealth Planning and Shareholder of Crestone Capital

For almost a decade with Crestone, Norma works with the firm's clients on the complex wealth planning issues that arise for high-net-worth individuals and their families, primarily estate, income tax, and philanthropic planning. Norma is a member of the Trust & Estate Section of the Colorado Bar Association, the Boulder County Bar Association, the Colorado Women's Bar Association, and the Thompson G. Marsh Inn of Court.

Lindsay Searer - Executive Director of Investment Research and Shareholder of Crestone Capital

For more than a decade with Crestone, Lindsay sources new investment opportunities, as well as ongoing investment monitoring. Lindsay focuses primarily on alternative investment strategies and is an active contributor to Crestone's Investment Committee. From 2007 to 2012, Lindsay was responsible for managing all aspects of Crestone's direct real estate portfolio. During her tenure, Crestone's direct real estate portfolio was comprised of one-half million square feet of office, flex, and mixed-use properties in Colorado. Lindsay serves on the Limited Partner Advisory Committees for three prominent institutional investment funds. Lindsay relocated to San Francisco, CA and co-anchors Crestone's West Coast office.

About Crestone Capital

Crestone Capital delivers a suite of fully integrated investment management and wealth advisory services to families looking to protect and enhance their wealth and define their unique legacy. With more than 25 years of experience, we help entrepreneurs, business owners, and their families pursue a better life lived. Consistent with client interests, we are a fee-only advisor that serves our clients as fiduciaries, putting their needs and interests first. Learn more at CrestoneCapital.com.

