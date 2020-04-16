CribMaster : Solutions Address Growing Needs in Healthcare Industry

MARIETTA, Ga., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the fight against COVID-19, accessing critical personal protective equipment and supplies has quickly become a top priority for all facilities on the frontlines. With over 30 years of experience in automated inventory dispensing technology, CribMaster is ready to join the fight.

Each CribMaster solution is powered by the CribMaster software, which allows users to easily monitor, manage and maximize limited supply of mission-critical inventory.

The CribMaster software is designed to get inventory out of the machine and into the hands of users as quickly as possible, helping maximize existing supply of essential items like masks, gloves, respirators, sanitizing supplies and more.

The software allows set up of auto-reordering inventory, so users can prevent stockout on critical items, and includes settings that allow restrictions on selected inventory, giving users the option to ration essential items by limiting how many supplies each employee can take. Easy to read dashboards show stock level and other essential data, ensuring users always have a current and accurate view of critical information.

CribMaster's vending solutions allow easy and sanitary access to critical PPE supplies and sanitizing equipment with a range of low-touch solutions. Carousel dispensing machines not only stock up to 560 individual items per cabinet, but also utilize automated compartment doors and actuators, minimizing the amount of physical touch required to operate the machine and access the items.

A range of coil vending solutions dispense single items at a time, minimizing the number of people to come in contact with each item, by putting the inventory right into the hands of users.

In addition to providing access to and management of critical inventory, the CribMaster solutions are all subjected to third-party testing, in order to guarantee compliance with OSHA & CDC regulations and guidelines.

