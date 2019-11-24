Cricut Maker & Explore Air Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of Early Cricut Cutting Machine Deals by Consumer Articles

Early Cricut machine Black Friday 2019 deals are live now, here’s all the best early Cricut Black Friday savings

Compare the top early Cricut deals for Black Friday 2019. Find up-to-date savings on Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Maker and EasyPress craft machines listed below by the deals team at Consumer Articles.

Best Cricut deals:

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Black Friday deals page and Walmart’s Deal Drop page. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Cricut’s die-cutting machines are highly rated crafting equipment used in scrapbooking and other personalized projects. There are numerous creative possibilities available with the original Cricut Maker, as it can work with paper, fabric, and even balsa wood. Cricut also provides a less costly option with the Explore Air 2, which offers similar cutting accuracy and efficiency, giving impressive value for DIY enthusiasts.

How long do Amazon and Walmart run their Black Friday deals? Black Friday falls on the 29th November this year and Cyber Monday falls on the 2nd of December.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals normally run from early November and last until early December. During Black Friday week, Amazon offers new deals every hour. Walmart is also offering holiday sales deals early this year with its ‘Early Deals Drop’ event starting on October 25. Shoppers can find deals in a range of products from home goods through to electronics. Black Friday deals can be usually be found on Walmart.com as early as Thanksgiving (November 27), while in-store deals are normally made available on Thanksgiving Day itself.

Black Friday deals typically last until Cyber Monday at all major online retailers. Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week further extends the shopping holiday by an extra week, adding new deals not available the week before.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191124005042/en/