Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crisis Communication in Morocco during Coronavirus: IMIS Think-Tank Unveils a Policy Paper by Dr. Mohamed Benabid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 07:17am EDT

The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence (www.imis.ma) unveiled on Thursday a policy paper dedicated to the challenges of crisis communication in Morocco in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200424005223/en/

Dr Mohammed Benabid (Photo: IMIS)

Dr Mohammed Benabid (Photo: IMIS)

Written by Doctor Mohamed Benabid, a founding member of IMIS, the paper screens the Moroccan experience by putting into perspective the unprecedented context of the Covid 19 pandemic. Through the analytical grid chosen, the author identifies a temporality in the strategy deployed as well as implicit narrative spaces which help to reinforce the reach of messages to the population. If the scope of the achievements as well as the originality of the approach are well underlined, the analysis also suggests improvements to reinforce effectiveness.

The author cites a first phase of "managed discretion", which consisted in disclosing information gradually, from closing the borders to confinement before reaching the communication phase around the Covid19 Fund and logistics. support for populations.

Doctor in Information and Communication Sciences and a Doctor in Management Sciences, Mr. Benabid also mentioned the lack of controversy following the adoption of Chloroquine in the therapeutic protocols in Morocco. "Moroccan society has delegated responsibility for benefit-risk arbitration to the state in which it continues to have trust" he said.

According to the expert, "The Royal Patronage played a decisive role, giving substance to the quality of networking and preventing frictions linked to overlapping jurisdictions".

The author proposes 4 areas for improvement. The first is the refinement of audience targeting by considering the plural dimension of the audience. The second concerns the credibility and consistency of the message. The third part concerns regular communication around the progress of the financial support system. Finally, the last refocusing axis presented by the analyst relates to the quality of digital communication, particularly on social networks.

About IMIS

The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence (IMIS) is a Think-Tank dedicated to the study of the strategic issues of Morocco. The Institute publishes reference works on the country, including "A Moroccan Path: 1999-2019 Journey of a Kingdom in Transformation", "Strategic Morocco", or "A Moroccan Ambition".

Download the Policy paper : http://imis.ma/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/IMIS-PP-COMMUNICATION-DE-CRISE-VDEF.pdf


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:28aORYZON TO INITIATE ESCAPE : a Phase II clinical trial to test efficacy of vafidemstat in severely ill COVID-19 patients
PU
07:28aCVC CREDIT PARTNERS EUROPEAN OPPORTUNITIES : March 2020 Tender Price
PU
07:28aMonthly battery export and import statistics by region
PU
07:28aLUKOIL : Press service statement
PU
07:27aHSBC : to press ahead with overhaul 'wherever possible', despite coronavirus
RE
07:27aAB INBEV : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
07:26aBig Oil investors to look past earnings pain and focus on dividends
RE
07:25aBANK OF CHINA : How China's retail investor army got burned by the shock oil collapse
RE
07:24a'AVATAR : The Last Airbender' heading to Netflix on May 15
AQ
07:24aSAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : disputes report that its drug flopped in leaked coronavirus trial
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 1Q Sales Fell Despite Some Stockpiling, Holds Guidance -- Update
3DANONE : Coronavirus stockpiling drives best Nestle sales growth in years
4SOPRA STERIA GROUP : SOPRA STERIA : Revenue for 1st quarter 2020
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell To Provide An Additional Opportunity For Shareholder Engagement ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group