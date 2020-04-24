Crisis Communication in Morocco during Coronavirus: IMIS Think-Tank Unveils a Policy Paper by Dr. Mohamed Benabid

The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence (www.imis.ma) unveiled on Thursday a policy paper dedicated to the challenges of crisis communication in Morocco in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Written by Doctor Mohamed Benabid, a founding member of IMIS, the paper screens the Moroccan experience by putting into perspective the unprecedented context of the Covid 19 pandemic. Through the analytical grid chosen, the author identifies a temporality in the strategy deployed as well as implicit narrative spaces which help to reinforce the reach of messages to the population. If the scope of the achievements as well as the originality of the approach are well underlined, the analysis also suggests improvements to reinforce effectiveness.

The author cites a first phase of "managed discretion", which consisted in disclosing information gradually, from closing the borders to confinement before reaching the communication phase around the Covid19 Fund and logistics. support for populations.

Doctor in Information and Communication Sciences and a Doctor in Management Sciences, Mr. Benabid also mentioned the lack of controversy following the adoption of Chloroquine in the therapeutic protocols in Morocco. "Moroccan society has delegated responsibility for benefit-risk arbitration to the state in which it continues to have trust" he said.

According to the expert, "The Royal Patronage played a decisive role, giving substance to the quality of networking and preventing frictions linked to overlapping jurisdictions".

The author proposes 4 areas for improvement. The first is the refinement of audience targeting by considering the plural dimension of the audience. The second concerns the credibility and consistency of the message. The third part concerns regular communication around the progress of the financial support system. Finally, the last refocusing axis presented by the analyst relates to the quality of digital communication, particularly on social networks.

The Moroccan Institute of Strategic Intelligence (IMIS) is a Think-Tank dedicated to the study of the strategic issues of Morocco. The Institute publishes reference works on the country, including "A Moroccan Path: 1999-2019 Journey of a Kingdom in Transformation", "Strategic Morocco", or "A Moroccan Ambition".

Download the Policy paper : http://imis.ma/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/IMIS-PP-COMMUNICATION-DE-CRISE-VDEF.pdf

