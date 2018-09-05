Log in
Crisis-hit Argentina hopes for improved IMF deal this month

09/05/2018 | 01:53am CEST
People walk in Buenos Aires' financial district

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Argentina's government said on Tuesday it hopes the International Monetary Fund will agree in the second half of September to a deal giving the country more financial support as it seeks to escape a deepening economic crisis.

Economy Minister Nicolas Dujovne met IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Washington and said they were working together to improve a standby finance deal agreed with the IMF's executive board in June.

"We are trying to get it voted on by the (IMF) board .... in the second half of September," Dujovne said after the meeting.

Lagarde said Argentina and the IMF shared a common objective "to reach a rapid conclusion" to technical discussions and present a proposal to the board.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Daina Beth Solomon

