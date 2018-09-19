Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Criteo : “Not Another Big Data Conference” Returns to Palo Alto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

NEW YORK-September 19, 2018-Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, is hosting its Not Another Big Data Conference (NABDConf) on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, in Palo Alto, Calif., for the second year in a row. Embodying the engineering culture at Criteo, NABDConf will focus on topics of artificial intelligence, deep learning, data systems engineering and scalable engineering. The one day event is designed to appeal to practitioners at all stages of expertise and seniority, and will bring new perspectives across critical areas of modern day software engineering.

Speakers from Pinterest, WeWork, Determined AI, Cloudera, Google, MapR and Facebook will host keynotes on topics ranging from 'The Sixth Wave of Automation' to 'Deep Learning: From Theory to Practice.' Criteo engineers will also be leading discussions on machine learning and the BOSS DB project at Criteo.

Criteo continues to be a proud supporter of Techfugees, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes the global tech community to respond to the refugee situation. Working with NGOs and directly with refugees, its ongoing mission is to supply solutions and talent from the technology industry to those affected by conflict around the world. All ticket sales from NABDConf will be donated to the nonprofit, helping to empower displaced persons through events, hackathons, programs and partnerships. Tickets can be purchased here.

'After last year's success in bringing together engineers from across the industry for a day of collaboration and innovation, the anti-conference is back. Once again, we're bringing together some of the brightest minds in the technology world to make connections and drive conversations on the most pressing subjects in engineering today,' said Justin Coffey, Director of Engineering, Criteo. 'We're proud to continue to support Techfugees through NABDConf to raise awareness of the issues facing displaced people.'

NABDConf will be hosted at Criteo's Palo Alto offices on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. PT. For more information, please visit: http://nabdconf.com/.

Disclaimer

Criteo SA published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:07:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pDisk Encryption is Smooth and Speedy in BestCrypt By Jetico
BU
02:33pDIAGEO : Presidents Call on Europe and Turkey held on 18 September 2018 - transcript
PU
02:33pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of Erdafitinib for the Treatment of Metastatic Urothelial Cancer
PU
02:33pGULF MARINE SERVICES : Three Long-Term Contract Awards in MENA
PU
02:33pCOMMERCIAL BANK INTERNATIONAL : Government of Dubai, CBD sign agreement to foster partnership
AQ
02:33pASAHI YUKIZAI : Japan's Asahi Yuzikai launches Middle East operations at DAFZA
AQ
02:33pIIOT-OXYS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:33pWeather Telematics Inc to Present at 2018 U.S. DOT Road Weather Management Stakeholder Meeting
GL
02:33pIIOT-OXYS INC : IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Contracted to Apply Intelligent Edge for Monitoring of Bridges
AC
02:32pINCA ONE GOLD : Produces 1,513 Ounces Gold in August 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2Evolution of Cloud Mining
3PHARMING GROUP : PHARMING : Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA
4BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto asks U.S. court to toss $289 mln glyphosate verdict
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Alibaba doubles down on chips amid cloud computing push

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.