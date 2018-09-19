Criteo : “Not Another Big Data Conference” Returns to Palo Alto

NEW YORK-September 19, 2018-Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, is hosting its Not Another Big Data Conference (NABDConf) on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, in Palo Alto, Calif., for the second year in a row. Embodying the engineering culture at Criteo, NABDConf will focus on topics of artificial intelligence, deep learning, data systems engineering and scalable engineering. The one day event is designed to appeal to practitioners at all stages of expertise and seniority, and will bring new perspectives across critical areas of modern day software engineering.

Speakers from Pinterest, WeWork, Determined AI, Cloudera, Google, MapR and Facebook will host keynotes on topics ranging from 'The Sixth Wave of Automation' to 'Deep Learning: From Theory to Practice.' Criteo engineers will also be leading discussions on machine learning and the BOSS DB project at Criteo.

Criteo continues to be a proud supporter of Techfugees, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes the global tech community to respond to the refugee situation. Working with NGOs and directly with refugees, its ongoing mission is to supply solutions and talent from the technology industry to those affected by conflict around the world. All ticket sales from NABDConf will be donated to the nonprofit, helping to empower displaced persons through events, hackathons, programs and partnerships. Tickets can be purchased here.

'After last year's success in bringing together engineers from across the industry for a day of collaboration and innovation, the anti-conference is back. Once again, we're bringing together some of the brightest minds in the technology world to make connections and drive conversations on the most pressing subjects in engineering today,' said Justin Coffey, Director of Engineering, Criteo. 'We're proud to continue to support Techfugees through NABDConf to raise awareness of the issues facing displaced people.'

NABDConf will be hosted at Criteo's Palo Alto offices on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. PT. For more information, please visit: http://nabdconf.com/.