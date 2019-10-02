Critically-Acclaimed NASCAR Documentary ‘Blink of an Eye' Returns to Select Theaters in Charlotte, Huntersville, and Port Orange (Daytona)

TAUBLIEB Films-Produced Feature Documentary is Back on the Big Screen from October 4-6 /

Available for Purchase on Apple iTunes Platform with Exclusive Extra Content on November 5

BACK IN SELECT THEATERS

Back by popular demand! On the heels of raving reviews from critics, the new feature sports documentary Blink of an Eye will return to select Regal Cinemas in NASCAR hotbeds for an encore-viewing event from October 4-6, 2019, based on tremendous fan demand.

After making its premiere in a nation-wide cinematic run in early September, the TAUBLIEB Films-produced feature documentary is screening at Regal Cinemas in Charlotte, North Carolina, home of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and nearby Huntersville, NC, as well as in Port Orange, Florida, near the legendary Daytona racetrack.

You can also own Blink of an Eye on iTunes starting November 5. The documentary is now available for pre-order and will feature exclusive iTunes Extras. Watch the cinematic trailer for Blink of an Eye here.

What’s more, fans across the country can look forward to the upcoming release of Blink of an Eye on Apple iTunes. Set for a November 5 release, the documentary that critics are raving about is now available for pre-order and will feature exclusive iTunes Extras such as deleted scenes, a rare 1990 interview with racer Dale Earnhardt, and the music video for the movie's original theme song ‘In the Blink of an Eye’.

Speaking of the title track song, the epic ballad is performed by Bobby Capps of the legendary rock band 38 Special, as well as members of 3 Doors Down; Chris Henderson, Greg Upchurch, and Chet Roberts. The songwriter is no other than Mitch Covington, Monster Energy’s VP of Sports Marketing, who discovered Blink of an Eye through the New York Times best-selling book of the same name and brought Paul Taublieb on board as the director.

“When I heard the entire story of this odd couple but deep friendship and sacrifice between the great Dale Earnhardt and fun-loving Michael Waltrip, I was reduced to tears,” explains Mitch Covington. “I knew right away that the perfect person to make this into a feature documentary would be Paul Taublieb, who I recognize as one of the most creative documentary filmmakers working today.”

WHERE TO GET TICKETS | THEATERS

After a successful September 12 premiere with screenings across the country, the critically-acclaimed NASCAR documentary now returns to the Big Screen in a limited encore viewing event at these locations:

Get tickets for Regal Starlight Charlotte, North Carolina.

Get tickets for Regal Birkdale & RPX in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Get tickets for Regal Pavilion & RPX in Port Orange, Florida.

STORY OF THE FILM

Produced and Directed by TAUBLIEB Films, with support from Monster Energy, and in association with NASCAR, and distribution by 1091 Media (formerly The Orchard), the cinematic documentary chronicles former professional stock car racer Michael Waltrip and his tragic, star-crossed friendship with the late NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Sr. The film is inspired by Waltrip and Ellis Henican’s 2011 New York Times best-selling book, In the Blink of an Eye: Dale, Daytona, and the Day that Changed Everything (Machete Books).

Multi Emmy-winning action and motorsports filmmaker Taublieb brought the story to the big screen with his signature style of penetrating interviews that are interwoven with blistering energy. Taublieb created the film together with his wife, multiple Emmy Award-winning producer and director Susan Cooper, who is a founding partner of TAUBLIEB Films.

Blink of an Eye highlights Waltrip’s win (after a record-breaking 462 losses in a row) at the 2001 Daytona 500, a victory made possible after Earnhardt broke character as “The Intimidator” and “Man in Black” to assist Waltrip, rather than go for the win himself. Ultimately it was kindness that cost Earnhardt his life, as he endured a last lap fatal crash that was originally perceived by onlookers as minor. When Waltrip returned to the track a few months after the accident determined to avenge his friend’s death by going for a win, he instead found a uniquely heroic and selfless way to pay back Earnhardt; one for believing in him when no one else did, and two, for allowing him to win after 16 frustrating seasons.

“Great stories are a gift, and this one has all the elements,” said the film’s director and producer Paul Taublieb. “Triumph, tragedy, the unexpected, and amazing characters. It’s a story that transcends sports, much like Free Solo (2018) or The Endless Summer (1966), bringing a human quality that anyone can relate and be engaged to, whether you are a sports fan or not. My film resonates with themes of perseverance, grit, determination and above all, the redemptive and transformation of friendship, even in tragedy.”

TRAILER

Watch the cinematic trailer for Blink of an Eye here and stay updated on upcoming events via the film’s official website.

REVIEW HIGHLIGHTS

DALE EARNHARDT, JR: “The movie is fantastic, and I’m so grateful it was made. One day when my 3-year-old daughter is old enough, this is the film I want to show her so she knows what her grandfather was really like. A great job and thanks to Paul and his team for making it.”

VARIETY: “A Hollywood screenwriter could hardly have scripted the story of NASCAR drivers Michael Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt more dramatically. Paul Taublieb’s documentary proves an affecting portrait of perseverance and friendship. Even moviegoers with no vested interest in motorsports are apt to be moved by this bittersweet Cinderella-ish saga.”

LOS ANGELES TIMES: “A solidly assembled documentary portrait by sports filmmaker Paul Taublieb.“Blink of an Eye” movingly negotiates emotional hairpin turns with adept precision.”

RACER MAGAZINE/ERIC JOHNSON: “’Blink of an Eye’ is NASCAR’s answer to ‘Senna.’”

FORBES: “One of the strengths of this movie, and there are many, is its broad appeal that expands well beyond sports and NASCAR fans, and its relatability no matter the viewer's age, social status, or political belief. Blink of an Eye is a gripping fable about determination, heartbreak, fortitude, and never losing belief in oneself.”

HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: “Paul Taublieb's documentary Blink of an Eye ostensibly concerns race car driver Michael Waltrip, whose biggest claim to fame is arguably his record-setting 462-race losing streak. But a ghost hovers over the proceedings, making the film more a story about friendship than a typical biographical racing doc. The pic will naturally hold its biggest appeal for racing buffs but may also prove appealing to nonfans thanks to the moving story at its core.”

NEW YORK TIMES: “The interactions between these real-life characters are here recalled with fondness and rue by the surviving participants. One kind of hopes to see a revved-up fictional version of this tale onscreen someday.”

LA ARTS ONLINE: “Blink of An Eye is a must-see movie. It’s a powerful tragedy to triumph documentary about an unlikely friendship between legendary NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Sr. and fellow driver (and underdog), Michael Waltrip. Now let me stop right there and say I know little about car racing BUT this film transcends sports and focuses on the true meaning of friendship, sacrifice and redemption. It’s a universal and striking piece of filmmaking… and reveals a story that needs to be told.”

For further information about Blink of an Eye, or to interview Paul Taublieb, contact Kim Dresser of Indie Agency, a full-service Branding, Marketing and Public Relations firm at (949) 300-5546 or email kim.dresser@indiepragency.com.

About TAUBLIEB Films

Based in Malibu, CA, TAUBLIEB Films is an award-winning production company and creative agency whose work includes theatrical films and feature documentaries, television series and shows, viral videos and :30 commercials.

Founded by Paul Taublieb and his wife, Susan Cooper, the company’s productions include the Emmy Award-winning Netflix documentary, UNCHAINED: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross (2016), the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau (2013), and the hit theatrical film, The Vow (2012) starring Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams.

Other works include the feature documentary FASTEST (2011), television shows and series like Big Wave Hellmen, X Games, Monza Rally, and World of X Games, not to mention numerous viral videos with multi-million views.

TAUBLIEB films also serves as the branded content agency for Monster Energy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191002005737/en/