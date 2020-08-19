Log in
Croatia, Ecuador and Ghana get the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp

08/19/2020 | 12:22pm EDT

Removal of quarantine sees Ecuador get the renowned stamp Guam, the U.S. island territory in Micronesia also signs up

London, UK: Croatia, Ecuador and Ghana are the latest in a long line of major destinations to use the world's first ever global safety and hygiene stamp, launched recently by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The extensive endorsements have come from many major holiday destinations around the world, with other holiday hot spots such as Turkey, Portugal, Kenya, and Mauritius, joining among many others.

Ecuador received its WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, following a major government announcement which will see international travellers arriving with a negative test taken within the previous 10 days, exempt from its 14-day isolation. This move will help reopen its Travel & Tourism sector and provide a significant boost to the country's economy.

WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, created the Safe Travels Stamp in May this year, to allow travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which have adopted the global standardised health and hygiene protocols.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) welcomed the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, which place the safety and hygiene of travellers as top priority.

Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: 'Our Safe Travels Stamp continues to go from strength to strength and we are delighted to see even more popular countries and destinations from all corners of the world adopt our global health and hygiene protocols.

'The stamp also recognises the introduction of new measures by governments around the world which positively impact the Travel & Tourism sector, and to that end, we applaud the government of Ecuador for implementing new measures at Quito airport.

'The continued success of the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp demonstrates its importance not only to countries, destinations and businesses around the world, but crucially travellers, and the millions of people around the world who work in and depend on, a thriving Travel & Tourism sector.

'The stamp is critical to re-establish consumer confidence in our sector and ensure travellers can rest assured that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place and they can once again experience 'Safe Travels'.'

Ms. Nikolina Brnjac, Croatia Minister of Tourism and Sports, said: 'Croatia is very proud to work with WTTC during these difficult times. As a popular European and Adriatic destination, we are doing our best to face all difficulties and to secure stability and safety for the local population and for all the travellers who have decided to visit us this year, despite the current circumstances.

'To make the new normal possible, we have gone to great lengths to prepare the necessary safety-protocols and measures.

'We sincerely believe that aligning with the WTTC global protocols will be the next important step in securing and stabilising not only the current season but will also represent another important next step for the sustainable and smart future development of this very important economic sector.'

Rosi Prado de Holguín, Ecuador Minister of Tourism said: 'The WTTC Safe Travels Stamp shows that Ecuador has made responsible and technical decisions to encourage travel, guaranteeing everyone's health and well-being.

'I invite everyone to visit us and enjoy our Four Worlds, Andes, Amazon, Coast and the Galapagos Islands. Rest assured that in these and all other spots, we are looking after your well-being and minimising risks of transmission.'

Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Ghana Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture said: 'We are delighted with this milestone of a Safe Travels Stamp for Ghana. Since 21 March 21, 2020 when our borders were closed, we have worked on creating a safe environment for our Tourism and Travel practitioners. The protocols we have put in place are borne out of a shared responsibility to create a hygienic and safe destination.

'With the gradual easing of restrictions, we believe these measures will boost confidence in our tourism and hospitality sector. We congratulate the WTTC for instituting these Safe Travels protocols which is a welcome addition to the tourism industry.'

Since the launch of the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, destination countries and cities, around the world have now adopted WTTC's new protocols, including holiday heavyweights such as Tunisia, Indonesia, Egypt, and Dubai.

As part of its Safe Travels protocols, these worldwide measures provide consistency and guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the 'new normal' of COVID-19 world.

The protocols were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to WTTC's 2020 Economic Impact Report, during 2019, Travel & Tourism was responsible for one in 10 jobs (330 million total), making a 10.3% contribution to global GDP and generating one in four of all new jobs.

Download the press release.

Disclaimer

WTTC - World Travel & Tourism Council published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2020 16:21:19 UTC
