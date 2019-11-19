Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Croatia eyes medical tourism growth to boost economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 10:17am EST
A man is seen posing for the picture in a pool at LifeClass Terme Sveti Martin in Sveti Martin na Muri

SPLIT, Croatia (Reuters) - Marin Bosotina is readying his yacht for its maiden "wellness cruise" in the Adriatic Sea where affluent, health-conscious clients will have access to a personal doctor, nutritionist, sports coach and yoga teacher.

Bosotina, who describes himself as an anti-ageing expert, wants to tap into a growing medical tourism business that Croatia sees as a future driver of a sector that currently accounts for 15-20% of its gross domestic product.

The growth in demand for medical and health tourism services is largely being driven by long waiting times in public healthcare and high costs of private care in developed countries such as Britain and Italy, as well as the general trend of ageing populations.

Market Research Future (MRFR), an international healthcare research firm and consultancy, forecasts that the global medical tourism market will grow 21.4% a year until 2023.

Officials estimate that some 10% of tourists to Croatia come for healthcare. On average they spend almost four times more in the country than other tourists, at almost 300 euros ($332.01) a day.

"We see the health tourism as our key product for strengthening our offer and income before and after the packed summer season as health tourists spend more than the summer holiday-makers," said Slavija Jacan Obratov from the Croatian state tourism board HTZ.

Croatia's neighbours Hungary and Slovenia have already recognised medical tourism as a potentially fast growing sector. Hungary has become one of the most popular places in Europe for dental tourism, while Slovenia is focusing on wellness.

Obratov said many of those coming for healthcare were from nearby countries like Italy, Slovenia, Austria or Germany and more distant destinations like Britain.

The northern Adriatic Istrian peninsula and the city of Rijeka in particular have carved out a niche in dental services, attracting clients mainly from Italy. The capital Zagreb is also expanding its services in that segment.

Daniel Baketic, who owns a dental clinic in Zagreb, says his efforts to draw more foreign clients are gradually bearing fruits. He sees social media as an important promotion tool and has developed a special web-site for British clients.

"At the moment some 20 percent of our clients are foreigners and their number is rising. The dental services in Croatia can be up to 60-70 percent cheaper than in western Europe and a patient can save even 10,000-15,000 euros," he told Reuters.

By Igor Ilic
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEALTHCARE CO., LTD. 2.46% 17.9 End-of-day quote.8.10%
NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. -1.32% 0.375 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:42aDollar hangs in limbo with U.S.-China trade deal in focus; Fed minutes eyed
RE
10:41aParis mayor sounds alarm over Airbnb Olympics tie-up
RE
10:39aSex scandal damages royal family's standing - Brexit Party's Farage
RE
10:34aEmirates wants new Boeing jet put through 'hell on Earth' in testing
RE
10:32aJohnson's lead over Labour balloons to 18 points - Kantar poll
RE
10:32aOil slips below $62 as trade talks drag on
RE
10:30aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : State Employment and Unemployment (Monthly)
PU
10:25aMINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE OF PEOPLE REPUB : Chinese defense chief addresses ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Thailand
PU
10:24aAFL-CIO's Trumka not ready to back U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal
RE
10:17aCroatia eyes medical tourism growth to boost economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery
2AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
3Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : EasyJet to offset carbon emissions for all flights
5THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : Mixed Signals on Retail Earnings -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group