Croce & Company Combines with BPM

01/02/2019 | 11:01pm CET

Top-50 firm expands presence in Central Valley

BPM LLP, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has combined with full service CPA firm, Croce & Company. The combination expands BPM’s geographic footprint in the Central Valley to Stockton, California. Croce also brings a strong agriculture and consumer manufacturing practice, enhancing BPM’s existing industry portfolio.

“We’re excited to combine with Croce and solidify the BPM brand in key markets,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “We continue to look for business combination partners who are like-minded and committed to their clients and people – this partnership embodies that philosophy.”

Founded in 1987, Croce provides accounting and advisory services across various industries. All 22 Croce employees will stay at their current location and operate under BPM. Larry Solari joins BPM as Managing Partner of the Stockton office. Duane Bulthuis and Jennifer Marchini join BPM as Partner and Director, respectively. Founding Partner, Rudy Croce joins BPM as Of Counsel.

“The BPM brand is very well respected in the marketplace,” added Croce Shareholder Larry Solari. “By joining BPM, we have the opportunity to diversify our capabilities and offer deeper resources for our people and clients.”

Earlier this year, BPM expanded into Southern California by combining with Orange County firm, Kramer & Olsen Accountancy Corporation.

About BPM LLP

BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country. With more than 500 professionals and now seven offices across the Bay Area – as well as offices in India, Oregon, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands, and Orange County – we help clients succeed around the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more, visit us at bpmcpa.com


© Business Wire 2019
