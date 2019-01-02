Croce & Company Combines with BPM

BPM LLP, one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in
the country, has combined with full service CPA firm, Croce & Company.
The combination expands BPM’s geographic footprint in the Central Valley
to Stockton, California. Croce also brings a strong agriculture and
consumer manufacturing practice, enhancing BPM’s existing industry
portfolio.
“We’re excited to combine with Croce and solidify the BPM brand in key
markets,” said BPM CEO Jim
Wallace. “We continue to look for business combination partners who
are like-minded and committed to their clients and people – this
partnership embodies that philosophy.”
Founded in 1987, Croce provides accounting and advisory services across
various industries. All 22 Croce employees will stay at their current
location and operate under BPM. Larry Solari joins BPM as Managing
Partner of the Stockton office. Duane Bulthuis and Jennifer Marchini
join BPM as Partner and Director, respectively. Founding Partner, Rudy
Croce joins BPM as Of Counsel.
“The BPM brand is very well respected in the marketplace,” added Croce
Shareholder Larry
Solari. “By joining BPM, we have the opportunity to diversify our
capabilities and offer deeper resources for our people and clients.”
Earlier this year, BPM expanded into Southern California by combining
with Orange County firm, Kramer & Olsen Accountancy Corporation.
About BPM LLP
BPM LLP is one of the 50 largest public accounting and advisory firms in
the country. With more than 500 professionals and now seven offices
across the Bay Area – as well as offices in India, Oregon, Hong Kong,
the Cayman Islands, and Orange County – we help clients succeed around
the world. We offer a cross-functional team approach that gives clients
direct access to the best and most qualified resources. To learn more,
visit us at bpmcpa.com
