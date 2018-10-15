Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Announces Revised Time for November 8, 2018 Q3 Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:43pm CEST

Crombie REIT Announces Revised Time for November 8, 2018 Q3 Conference Call and Webcast

Company Release - 10/15/2018 2:39 PM ET

NEW GLASGOW, NS, Oct. 15, 2018 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ('Crombie') (TSX: CRR.UN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 8, 2018, beginning at the revised time of 12:30 p.m. (ET) during which senior management will discuss the REIT's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, after market close.

Dial in numbers to join the conference call are:
(416) 764-8688
(888) 390-0546

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the REIT's website at www.crombiereit.com under Investors.

Replay will be available by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and entering passcode 442611 #, until midnight, November 22, 2018, or on the REIT's website for 90 days after the meeting.

About Crombie REIT
 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

More information about Crombie can be found at www.crombiereit.com.

 

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Media Contact, Glenn Hynes, FCPA, FCA, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 902-755-8100

Disclaimer

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pIMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:35pThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PDD, QRTEA, TRCO, MCHP, TGTX and CPB
GL
03:33pBEL FUSE : Circuit Protection Announces New C1T Series Fuses (6, 7 and 8 Amps)
PU
03:33pSOUTHERN : Power to Play grant program accepting applications
PU
03:31pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : DJ Koh confirms foldable phone concept
AQ
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Oct 15
DJ
03:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
03:29pOil steadies as Saudi tensions balance demand outlook
RE
03:29pGRIPEVINE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:28pUNITED AIRLINES BOLSTERS DOMESTIC NETWORK : Adds 22 New Routes for 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5HARRIS CORPORATION : HARRIS : Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.