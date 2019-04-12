Log in
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust : REIT Fiscal 2018 Annual General Meeting and Q1 Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

04/12/2019 | 03:43pm EDT

Crombie REIT Fiscal 2018 Annual General Meeting and Q1 Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

Company Release - 4/12/2019 3:25 PM ET

NEW GLASGOW, NS, April 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ('Crombie') (TSX: CRR.UN) will hold its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cineplex Cinemas, 612 East River Road, New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

Webcast of AGM

The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast via live audio webcast. The webcast may be accessed at www.crombiereit.com. Time has been allotted at the end of the webcast for telephone questions.

 

Call in numbers are:           

(888) 390-0546

(416) 764-8688

 

Replay will be available by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and entering password 924359 #, until midnight, May 23, 2019, or on Crombie's website for 90 days after the meeting.

Q1 Fiscal 2019 Conference Call

Crombie will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 9, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. (EDT) during which senior management will discuss the REIT's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. 

 

Dial in numbers to join the conference call are:

(888) 390-0546

(416) 764-8688

 

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the REIT's website at www.crombiereit.com.

Replay will be available by dialing (416) 764-8677 or (888) 390-0541 and entering password 888726 #, until midnight, May 23, 2019, or on the REIT's website for 90 days after the meeting.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ('Crombie') is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. More information about Crombie can be found at www.crombiereit.ca.

More information about Crombie can be found at www.crombiereit.ca.

 

SOURCE Crombie REIT

Glenn Hynes, FCPA, FCA, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, (902) 755-8100; Claire Mahaney Lyon, CFA, MFM, Manager, Investor Relations, 902-474-6670

Disclaimer

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 19:42:07 UTC
