Crop Production (May2020)

05/12/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Crop Production

Executive Summary

Lance Honig, Chief

Crops Branch

May 12, 2020

Data Sources

May 2020 Ag Yield

May 12, 2020

United States Winter Wheat Condition

Percent Rated Good to Excellent

Percent

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Winter Wheat

Acreage, Yield, and Production

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Winter Wheat Acres

United States

Million Acres

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Winter Wheat Harvested Area

Thousand Acres and Percent Change from Previous Year

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Winter Wheat Yield

United States

Bushels per Acre

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Winter Wheat Yield

Bushels and Percent Change from Previous Year

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Winter Wheat Production

United States

Billion Bushels

May 12, 2020

2020 U.S. Winter Wheat Production

Industry Expectations vs NASS

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Hay Stocks

United States

May 2020 Hay Stocks

United States

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Hay Stocks

Thousand Tons and Percent Change from Previous Year

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Noncitrus Fruits and Nuts

Production

May 12, 2020

Data Sources

Florida Citrus

May 12, 2020

May 2020 Citrus

Utilized Production

May 12, 2020

2019 Corn

Acreage, Yield, and Production

May 12, 2020

December 2019 Corn

Stocks

May 12, 2020

2019 Soybeans

Acreage, Yield, and Production

May 12, 2020

December 2019 Soybeans

Stocks

May 12, 2020

2019 All Cotton

Acreage, Yield, and Production

May 12, 2020

Upcoming Reports

#StatChat

May 12, 2020

All Reports Available At

www.nass.usda.gov

For Questions

202-720-2127

800-727-9540

nass@usda.gov

Disclaimer

NASS - National Agricultural Statistics Service published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 16:34:10 UTC
