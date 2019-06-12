Cross Harbour : DIVIDEND OR DISTRIBUTION CLOSURE OF BOOKS OR CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD First Quarterly Interim Dividend for the Year Ending 31 December 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

THE CROSS-HARBOUR (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

港通控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 32)

DIVIDEND OR DISTRIBUTION

CLOSURE OF BOOKS OR CHANGE OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD First Quarterly Interim Dividend for the Year Ending 31 December 2019

The board of directors of The Cross-Harbour (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") has today declared a first quarterly interim dividend of HK$0.06 (2018: HK$0.06) per share absorbing an amount of approximately HK$22,361,000 for the year ending 31 December 2019 (2018: HK$22,361,000), payable on Tuesday, 9 July 2019 to shareholders registered at the close of business on Tuesday, 2 July 2019.

The register of members and transfer books of the Company will be closed from Thursday, 27 June 2019 to Tuesday, 2 July 2019, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares in the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for the first quarterly interim dividend, all transfer documents and accompanying share certificates must be lodged for registration with Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, 26 June 2019.

On behalf of the board

Yeung Hin Chung, John

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 12 June 2019

As at the date hereof, the board of directors of the Company comprises Cheung Chung Kiu, Yeung Hin Chung, John, Yuen Wing Shing, Wong Chi Keung, Leung Wai Fai and Tung Wai Lan, Iris who are executive directors; and Ng Kwok Fu, Luk Yu King, James and Leung Yu Ming, Steven who are independent non-executive directors.