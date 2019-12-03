CrossFirst Bank Taps IMM eSign to Deliver Seamless Digital Banking Experience

Cloud-based eSignature solution helps to streamline back office, provide elevated customer experience

IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions, today announced Leawood, Kansas-based CrossFirst Bank has successfully deployed IMM eSign for Banks to provide a consistent and end-to-end digital transaction lifecycle for both employees and customers. The bank wanted to ensure that no matter what business system employees were producing documents from, or what system clients were signing documents within, that the user experience would be seamless, interoperable and cohesive.

For ~$4.7 billion CrossFirst Bank, providing a unified and worthwhile digital experience for both bankers and clients across its seven physical locations spanning four states is of utmost importance. The bank prides itself on being an efficient cloud-based organization and adopter of digital technology to create positive user experiences and future scalability.

“We understood that since most of our business is conducted outside of the four walls of the bank, we needed to make these transactions easy to facilitate with less friction, all while delighting the client,” said Drew McMonigle, director of process improvement for CrossFirst Bank. “Our focus has always been on how technology can improve the functions of the bank and the way we do business. With IMM eSign, we have found a way to execute documents electronically so that our bankers can do business anywhere at any time.”

After a thorough due diligence period, CrossFirst Bank selected IMM’s flagship e-signature platform, eSign for Banks, due in part to IMM’s exclusive work with financial institutions. McMonigle continued, “As a fintech specialist, IMM took time to understand our applications and how the solution would work alongside them: Does it work with our core, enterprise content management platform and deposit account origination system? The team at IMM was always available to truly understand how their product would work and integrate with our business solutions.”

CrossFirst Bank was able to see immediate results after implementation. The bank has been able to cut turnaround time on completed/signed documents from weeks to median times of under six hours. This has real cost savings and revenue generation to the organization in the form of reduced postage, deposits on the balance sheet they can now earn income from, and non-interest income they are able to earn because clients can be onboarded faster.

Michael Ball, vice president of markets and strategy for IMM added, “eSignatures are something that customers have come to expect from their financial institution as a natural progression in a digital transaction-based world. CrossFirst Bank is now able to fulfill consumer’s expectations and, in many cases, exceed them with a solution built specifically for banks and the unique manner in which Bank’s must conduct business. Now, CrossFirst can deliver new and dynamic methods for consumers and corporate clients to complete and sign documents at a place and time that is convenient for them, while enhancing back-office processes and associated tasks to improve transaction compliance and process flow across the institution.”

About IMM

For 23 years, IMM has been the premiere provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1000 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment. For more information, visit www.immonline.com, call 1.800.836.4750, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information, visit www.immonline.com or follow @IMMeSign.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005295/en/