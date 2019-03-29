Crosslink Capital Betting Big on Startup Banking: Novo Raises $4.8M Seed Round

Novo
announced today that it has raised $4.8 million in venture seed
financing to make banking easier, more secure and accessible for small
businesses by launching no-fee, FDIC-insured digital banking.
Since Novo’s launch in September of 2018, startup founders and small
business owners have been able to apply for business checking accounts
in under 10 minutes, securely and easily with no minimum balance
requirements. In short, Novo offers business banking products without
any paperwork or hidden fees. Getting a Novo account gives customers
access to a free business checking account with debit card access, all
managed through the mobile app.
Enabled by its community bank partner, Middlesex
Federal Savings, Novo has been able to leverage the abilities of a
nationally chartered and regulated bank while building proprietary
technology to create the bank account modern businesses need. Everything
from reviewing balances and transaction monitoring to processing free
bank transfers and checks, Novo gives users the flexibility to bank on
their own terms from wherever they are.
“Today everything from your toaster to your thermostat can be integrated
into your business’ workflow, and we think your bank should be able to
do the same,” explains Tyler McIntyre, Co-Founder and CTO. “Traditional
banks don’t understand the needs of founders and are held back by legacy
technology. We built Novo from the ground up allowing us to deploy new
features every week and integrate into the tools you already use for
your business. That’s the way banking should be.”
“Their value proposition is simple yet brilliant. Novo brings low-cost
deposits in exchange for bank sponsorship,” says Jim Feuille, Venture
Partner at Crosslink
Capital and Novo Board Member. “Essentially becoming a decentralized
technology and marketing arm for banks by recreating the way they
acquire and retain customers, which is why we decided to lead the round
with $3.5 million to scale their growth.”
“We couldn't be happier with the support of Crosslink Capital, Jim
Feuille, and the rest of the great investors in the syndicate,” says
Michael Rangel, Co-Founder and CEO. “Our focus will be on onboarding the
many account requests on our waitlist, as well as creating strategic
partnerships with other value-added products and services to enhance the
Novo ecosystem and customer experience in addition to expanding our
team.”
Crosslink Capital, Red Sea Ventures, Hack VC, RRE, Rainfall, and the
Stanford Law School Venture Fund participated in this round of funding.
Novo aims to become the “financial watchtower for small business”
offering data analytics through multiple partners and integrations with
Slack, Stripe, Zapier, and leading accounting software to give users
real-time insights and notifications on the financial health of their
small businesses.
