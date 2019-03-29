Crosslink Capital Betting Big on Startup Banking: Novo Raises $4.8M Seed Round

Crosslink leads round alongside Red Sea Ventures and RRE to accelerate the online business banking platform built for today’s companies

Novo announced today that it has raised $4.8 million in venture seed financing to make banking easier, more secure and accessible for small businesses by launching no-fee, FDIC-insured digital banking.

Since Novo’s launch in September of 2018, startup founders and small business owners have been able to apply for business checking accounts in under 10 minutes, securely and easily with no minimum balance requirements. In short, Novo offers business banking products without any paperwork or hidden fees. Getting a Novo account gives customers access to a free business checking account with debit card access, all managed through the mobile app.

Enabled by its community bank partner, Middlesex Federal Savings, Novo has been able to leverage the abilities of a nationally chartered and regulated bank while building proprietary technology to create the bank account modern businesses need. Everything from reviewing balances and transaction monitoring to processing free bank transfers and checks, Novo gives users the flexibility to bank on their own terms from wherever they are.

“Today everything from your toaster to your thermostat can be integrated into your business’ workflow, and we think your bank should be able to do the same,” explains Tyler McIntyre, Co-Founder and CTO. “Traditional banks don’t understand the needs of founders and are held back by legacy technology. We built Novo from the ground up allowing us to deploy new features every week and integrate into the tools you already use for your business. That’s the way banking should be.”

“Their value proposition is simple yet brilliant. Novo brings low-cost deposits in exchange for bank sponsorship,” says Jim Feuille, Venture Partner at Crosslink Capital and Novo Board Member. “Essentially becoming a decentralized technology and marketing arm for banks by recreating the way they acquire and retain customers, which is why we decided to lead the round with $3.5 million to scale their growth.”

“We couldn't be happier with the support of Crosslink Capital, Jim Feuille, and the rest of the great investors in the syndicate,” says Michael Rangel, Co-Founder and CEO. “Our focus will be on onboarding the many account requests on our waitlist, as well as creating strategic partnerships with other value-added products and services to enhance the Novo ecosystem and customer experience in addition to expanding our team.”

Crosslink Capital, Red Sea Ventures, Hack VC, RRE, Rainfall, and the Stanford Law School Venture Fund participated in this round of funding.

Novo aims to become the “financial watchtower for small business” offering data analytics through multiple partners and integrations with Slack, Stripe, Zapier, and leading accounting software to give users real-time insights and notifications on the financial health of their small businesses.

About Novo

Novo is customer-first banking for the modern entrepreneur, giving users the flexibility to bank on their own terms. Built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, Novo allows you to easily create a robust business checking account digitally in minutes, with no minimum balance requirements, no hidden fees, no paperwork, plus free business checking and debit card access. With a focus on customer service and user experience, Novo offers integration with Slack, Stripe, Xero, Zapier, and TransferWise to give entrepreneurs real-time insights and notifications on the financial health of their small businesses. Novo is based out of New York City with a full-time development team in India.

