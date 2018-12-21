Log in
Crossword Cybersecurity : Exercise of options

12/21/2018

Crossword Cybersecurity plc (AIM: CCS, 'Crossword', the 'Company' or the 'Group'), the technology and consulting company focusing on the cyber security sector, has received a notice exercising options to acquire 666 ordinary shares of 5p each ('Ordinary Shares') at a price of £1.90 pence per Ordinary Share.

Settlement and dealings

Application will be made for the admission of 666 Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the option exercise, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM. Dealings on AIM are expected to commence at 8:00am on or around 4 January 2019 ('Admission').

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ('DTRs'), following Admission, Crossword will have 4,680,396 Ordinary Shares in issue with voting rights attached. Crossword holds no shares in treasury. This figure of 4,680,396 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the DTRs.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Contacts

Crossword Cybersecurity plc - Tel: +44 (0) 20 8973 2350
Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com

Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer

Mary Dowd, Finance Director

Grant Thornton (Nominated Advisor) - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem / Samuel Rowe

Hybridan LLP (Broker) - Tel: +44 (0) 20 3764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security related software and cyber security consulting. The Group's specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group's aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword's first product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess the cyber maturity and GDPR readiness of their suppliers. Crossword's team of expert cyber security consultants leverages years of experience in national security, defence and commercial cyber intelligence and operations to provide bespoke advice tailored to its clients' business needs.

Disclaimer

Crossword Cybersecurity plc published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 16:49:05 UTC
