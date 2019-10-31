Home » Crossword Cybersecurity announces NCC Group as new partner for Rizikon Assurance portal

31 October 2019 - London, UK - Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (AIM:CCS, 'Crossword', the 'Company' or the 'Group'), the technology commercialisation company focused solely on cyber security and risk today announces that it will be collaborating with global cyber security expert, NCC Group plc ('NCC Group'), on third party cyber security assurance.

NCC Group will offer customers the choice of using Crossword's Rizikon portal as a basis for the questionnaire and risk reporting part of its third-party cyber security audit service. The online platform will make it easy for customers and their third-party suppliers to complete questions and submit evidence to help assess risk and highlight any potential vulnerabilities in the supply chain.

Additionally, NCC Group customers looking to use the portal to take control of all third-party risks will be able to buy it via NCC Group.

Tom Ilube, CEO of Crossword Cybersecurity PLC said, 'We're delighted that NCC Group, a leading cyber security specialist has agreed to partner with Crossword and supply Rizikon Assurance to its customers. We're very confident that NCC Group's customers will benefit from the improved assurance and cyber-risk visibility that Rizikon Assurance provides.'

Adam Palser, CEO, NCC Group said: 'Third party suppliers can be an attractive way for cyber criminals to gain access to data and networks that would otherwise be beyond their reach. Our audit services are designed to help customers make the right decisions to ensure the ongoing security and availability of business critical information.'

Rizikon Assurance [www.rizikon.io] by Crossword Cybersecurity is a SaaS-based third party assurance and risk management platform that allows users to take control of third-party risk.

About Crossword Cybersecurity plc

Crossword Cybersecurity plc focuses on the development and commercialisation of university research-based cyber security and risk management related software and cyber security consulting. The Group's specialist cyber security product development and software engineering teams work with its university partners to develop the research concept into a fully-fledged commercial product that it will then take to market. The Group's aim is to build up a portfolio of revenue generating, intellectual property based, cyber security products. Rizikon Assurance, Crossword's leading product, is a SaaS platform that enables medium to large companies to assess and manage all risks from their suppliers.

About NCC Group

NCC Group exists to make the world safer and more secure.

As global experts in cyber security and risk mitigation, NCC Group is trusted by over 15,000 clients worldwide to protect their most critical assets from the ever-changing threat landscape.

With the company's knowledge, experience and global footprint, it is best placed to help businesses identify, assess, mitigate and respond to the evolving cyber risks they face.

To support its mission, NCC Group continually invests in research and innovation, and is passionate about developing the next generation of cyber scientists.

With over 1,800 colleagues in 12 countries, NCC Group has a significant market presence in North America, continental Europe and the UK, and a rapidly growing footprint in Asia Pacific with offices in Australia and Singapore.

https://www.nccgroup.trust

Contacts

Crossword Cybersecurity plc - Tel: +44 (0) 20 3953 846

Email: info@crosswordcybersecurity.com

Tom Ilube, Chief Executive Officer

Mary Dowd, Finance Director

Grant Thornton (Nominated Adviser) - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7383 5100

Colin Aaronson / Jamie Barklem / Niall McDonald

Hybridan LLP (Broker) - Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Claire Louise Noyce

For media enquiries contact:

Lorena Duke, GingerPR

lorena@gingerpr.co.uk, 01932 485 300