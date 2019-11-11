Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Crow Point Partners and Midwood Capital Management to Partner on New Alternative Fund Launch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 02:58pm EST

Crow Point Partners, LLC and Midwood Capital Management LLC are pleased to announce the pending launch of the Midwood Long/Short Equity Fund, a new open-end fund on the 360 Funds Trust. The new fund is a conversion of an existing limited partnership with a 16-year track record, will retain its focus on small cap stocks. It is expected to launch on December 31, 2019. Crow Point will serve as Adviser and Midwood will serve as Sub-Adviser with primary portfolio management responsibilities. M3Sixty Administration, LLC will be handling administration of the new fund with its affiliate, M360 Distributors, LLC, performing distribution.

“We are very happy to partner with Crow Point and now be part of Crow Point’s public alternative fund line-up,” said David E. Cohen, Midwood’s Founder and CIO. “They are an experienced alternatives adviser and they have built out a high quality and robust fund infrastructure that allows us to focus on our core competency, which is investment management.”

Peter DeCaprio, Crow Point’s CEO said “We are delighted to help Midwood convert their L.P. into a public fund, our fifth public alternatives fund. Midwood has produced a very enviable multi-decade track record with the predecessor L.P. strategy. David is also no stranger to the public fund marketplace, having previously been a manager on the five-star Balter Long/Short Small Cap Equity Fund.”

DeCaprio continued, “We are equally excited about additional product launches with Midwood. For two decades, David’s long-only performance has been significantly better than the passive benchmarks. We want to give our clients access to his expertise.”

The Midwood Long/Short Fund, which will have an institutional and investor share class, will have a total expense cap of 2.25% on the institutional share class, which is lower than the Morningstar category average. The fund will be available on most major platforms.

Crow Point Partners, LLC is a specialty asset management firm headquartered in Boston, MA that focuses on alternative strategies. Today, the Crow Point family of Funds includes five alternative open-end mutual funds, three target date funds and various SMA strategies.

Midwood Capital Management LLC, also located in Boston, MA, was founded in 2003. Like Crow Point, Midwood is a primarily employee-owned partnership.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please call 877-244-6235 or log on to www.cppinvest.com for product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:38pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders – IPHS, INXN, RARX, VSI
GL
03:36pGoogle's Secret 'Project Nightingale' Gathers Personal Health Data on Millions of Americans--4th Update
DJ
03:34pACCESS POWER : Announces the Filing of a Trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a Method and Delivery of Marijuana and Marijuana Clones called Clones by Drones™
AQ
03:34pASSOCIATED CAPITAL : Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
03:31pOPPENHEIMER TO HOST DISRUPTIVE INNOVATION SUMMIT : FinTech, Blockchain & AI
PR
03:30pGlobal Cyclopentane Market 2019-2023 | Technological Advances in Refrigeration Systems | Technavio
BU
03:29pTENNECO : to Webcast Presentation at the Barclays Global Automotive Conference
PR
03:28pTORTOISE : Announces 2019 Estimated Character of Distributions for the Tortoise : Midstream Mutual Funds
BU
03:26pUNITED AIRLINES : Denver settles with United pilot in indecent exposure case
AQ
03:20pSentara Leigh Hospital Wins DNV GL Healthcare Innovation of the Year Award
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
4Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
5Oil slips as trade worries offset Cushing drawdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group