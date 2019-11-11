Crow Point Partners and Midwood Capital Management to Partner on New Alternative Fund Launch

Crow Point Partners, LLC and Midwood Capital Management LLC are pleased to announce the pending launch of the Midwood Long/Short Equity Fund, a new open-end fund on the 360 Funds Trust. The new fund is a conversion of an existing limited partnership with a 16-year track record, will retain its focus on small cap stocks. It is expected to launch on December 31, 2019. Crow Point will serve as Adviser and Midwood will serve as Sub-Adviser with primary portfolio management responsibilities. M3Sixty Administration, LLC will be handling administration of the new fund with its affiliate, M360 Distributors, LLC, performing distribution.

“We are very happy to partner with Crow Point and now be part of Crow Point’s public alternative fund line-up,” said David E. Cohen, Midwood’s Founder and CIO. “They are an experienced alternatives adviser and they have built out a high quality and robust fund infrastructure that allows us to focus on our core competency, which is investment management.”

Peter DeCaprio, Crow Point’s CEO said “We are delighted to help Midwood convert their L.P. into a public fund, our fifth public alternatives fund. Midwood has produced a very enviable multi-decade track record with the predecessor L.P. strategy. David is also no stranger to the public fund marketplace, having previously been a manager on the five-star Balter Long/Short Small Cap Equity Fund.”

DeCaprio continued, “We are equally excited about additional product launches with Midwood. For two decades, David’s long-only performance has been significantly better than the passive benchmarks. We want to give our clients access to his expertise.”

The Midwood Long/Short Fund, which will have an institutional and investor share class, will have a total expense cap of 2.25% on the institutional share class, which is lower than the Morningstar category average. The fund will be available on most major platforms.

Crow Point Partners, LLC is a specialty asset management firm headquartered in Boston, MA that focuses on alternative strategies. Today, the Crow Point family of Funds includes five alternative open-end mutual funds, three target date funds and various SMA strategies.

Midwood Capital Management LLC, also located in Boston, MA, was founded in 2003. Like Crow Point, Midwood is a primarily employee-owned partnership.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Please call 877-244-6235 or log on to www.cppinvest.com for product and fund prospectuses that contain this and other information. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

This material is not intended to be a recommendation or investment advice, does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell securities, and is not provided in a fiduciary capacity. The information provided does not take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any particular investor or suggest any specific course of action. Investment decisions should be made based on an investor's objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005607/en/