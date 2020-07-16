Crowd Cow : Expands Product Offerings Amid Pandemic

Customers Can Enjoy More Sustainable Meat and Seafood Options Delivered Directly to Their Doorstep; New Offerings Make up 20% of Sales

Crowd Cow, the leading marketplace for high quality craft beef, meat and seafood from independent farms and ranches around the world, today announced expanded product offerings that would normally only be available at high end restaurants. This month, Crowd Cow is launching seafood options like colossal wild blue shrimp, lingcod, Dungeness crab, and specialty and rare meats like authentic Kobe beef, grass-fed bison and rare game meats. These new restaurant quality offerings are driving over 20% of sales, underscoring consumer demand and desire to get access to restaurant quality meats from the convenience and safety of home. As with all Crowd Cow orders, the company offsets 100% of the carbon impact of these new offerings.

“Consumer shopping and buying patterns are changing when it comes to family meal preparation. Pre-Covid, Americans ordered specialty meats and seafoods from restaurants. With that no longer an option, consumers are looking for DTC brands to deliver straight to their door and the suppliers that typically sell into restaurants are shifting their supply to us,” said Joe Heitzeberg, Founder and CEO of Crowd Cow. “Our new offerings are also indicative of the frustration consumers have with traditional grocers. From extreme price hikes to lack of supply caused by the pandemic, many are turning to alternative methods to purchase meat and seafood.”

Crowd Cow already works with over one hundred farms worldwide to bring consumers the best selection of meat and seafood, including premium Japanese Wagyu and heritage raised pork. Sustainably raised animals are processed by smaller regional operations and not the factory processing plants suffering through Covid-19 outbreaks. Crowd Cow therefore is also not reliant on the large U.S. meat supply chain; orders are packed and shipped from their own fulfillment centers. Due in part to this, combined with the quality of the meat and seafood, the company has seen 4x revenue growth in the last few months.

“As we spend more time at home than ever before, interest in the foods we consume and the sustainability and welfare of the animals has become top of mind. We’re expanding our product lines to help facilitate that deeper knowledge around the food we eat and meet current demand,” added Heitzeberg.

As producers struggle to find a new home for their product with restaurant demand way down, Crowd Cow has added a number of additional high-end seafood options. Over $600M in US crab is fished every year for example, giving customers another sustainable and easy to cook product.

To view the new expanded line of high quality meat and seafood products, ready to be delivered right to your door, please visit https://www.crowdcow.com.

ABOUT CROWD COW

Crowd Cow brings the best meats from small, independent farms directly to your doorstep, keeping it simple and transparent all the way from ranch to fork. The unique, marketplace empowers customers to order dry-aged, flash-frozen meat in exactly the cuts and amounts they want, traceable back to the farm. Nothing wasted, nothing hidden -- all sourced from a carefully curated selection of craft meat producers. Founded in 2015 by startup veterans Ethan Lowry and Joe Heitzeberg, Crowd Cow introduces consumers to the delightfully diverse flavors of different livestock breeds, finishing programs and farming regions. For more information visit crowdcow.com.

