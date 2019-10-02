Log in
Crowd Machine : Innovation Continues to Open Doors for New Business

10/02/2019 | 07:16am EDT

New Portland, Ore. Office to Focus on Customer Innovation as Beta 2 Version of GO Launches

Crowd Machine is the leading provider to Fortune 1000 companies of PaaS solutions for cloud migration, business intelligence, data management and visualization – as well as the rapid creation of intelligent services and applications. The company announced today it is expanding development operations and adding engineering talent in Portland’s Silicon Forest.

“The IT industry loves great technology; and as a result, Crowd Machine has seen an exceptional acceleration in customer adoption of our GO concept of modular application management, integration, visualization and development. We chose Silicon Forest to tap into the great pool of technology talent, which will help us evolve GO past beta into full market deployment,” said James Hanley, COO, Crowd Machine.

“The Portland office will assist the company as it continues to innovate, and execute on the technology road map that is motivating the expansion of our relationships with partners and customers,” Hanley added.

Crowd Machine turns Fortune 1000 businesses into continuous adaptive organizations capable of driving digital transformation faster than its competitors. The key to Crowd Machine’s success is Crowd Machine GO, a next generation technology that enables IT departments to rapidly construct intelligent apps and microservices, referred to as ‘GO Gadgets,’ in a no-code, cloud native environment. From the GO configuration interface, lines of business can self-serve, utilizing the GO Gadgets to quickly assemble customized, compliant solutions that support business and digital transformation initiatives.

Crowd Machine GO also enables enterprise IT departments to parse legacy systems into functional blocks of logic and deliver those functional components to the business line users to build their own solutions. According to Craig Sproule, Crowd Machine CEO & founder, “this approach extends the utility of legacy data, and enables IT operations to more closely support digital businesses, by quickly producing new, more nimble applications.”

Crowd Machine GO, initially released to a small number of enterprise clients, is entering its second phase of beta, and is now open for registration to qualified companies.

About Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine GO transforms complex systems into easy-to-use, modular app components, enabling lines of business to create their own custom apps and bypass development delays. Fortune 1000 companies use Crowd Machine to become more digitally competitive by fast-tracking cloud migration, integration and application time-to-market. For more information, please visit www.crowdmachine.com

Additional information:
Connect on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Crowd-Machine-393354234414159
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/crowd-machine/
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Crowd_Machine


© Business Wire 2019
