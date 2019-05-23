Crowd for Angels Inks MoU with Tokenisation Platform myStake

Crowd
for Angels, one of the UK’s leading crowdfunding platforms for
shares, crowd bonds and tokens, is delighted to announce it has signed a
Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Australian tokenisation platform myStake.
Under the deal the two companies will partner together on a six month
pilot project, where up to 10 companies invited by Crowd for Angels can
use the myStake platform, and all of its features, to tokenise their
capital table, giving their investors transparency into their portfolio
holding.
Based in Sydney, Australia, myStake is an end-to-end share tokenisation,
registry, and investor relations platform that provides company
shareholders transparency, confidence, and a path to liquidity. It
enables easy, transparent and immutable company governance protecting
the interests of stakeholders of the modern company by leveraging
blockchain technology. With over A$50 million of equities already
tokenised, myStake is the world leader in making security tokenisation
accessible to all companies.
The pilot will see Crowd for Angels provide a new platform to better
service the needs of its clients beyond its current offering, while
myStake will gain a fuller understanding of how compatible its current
platform is in meeting both the registry and the security tokenisation
needs of companies based in the United Kingdom.
Andrew Adcock, CEO of Crowd for Angels, commented: “This
latest agreement is in line with Crowd for Angels’ strategy to expand in
the burgeoning security token industry. We have known the team at
myStake for some time and have been impressed with their technology and
place within the tokenisation ecosystem. We look forward to working
together to deliver benefits to investors and shareholders alike.”
Matthew Mills, CEO of myStake, states: “We are excited to be
partnering with a leading platform for both crowdfunding and for
security tokenisation. As leaders in the space, we believe the UK is a
fantastic jurisdiction to expand to through working with Crowd for
Angels. This pilot we believe will yield a significant advancement in
bringing regulatory-compliant security tokens to market here in the UK.”
About Crowd for Angels
At Crowd for Angels, Our goal is to bring innovative and appealing
products to investors and to provide funding for companies throughout
their growth cycle. We help companies raise funds through the issue of
shares, bonds and tokenized securities on our regulated crowdfunding
platform.
About myStake
The myStake platform is an equity management, compliance, and share
registry platform that digitises assets on the Blockchain. The platform
empowers businesses to manage their own corporate administration and
investor relations requirements, and in turn delivers transparency to
its stakeholders. Through myStake, companies have an end-to-end solution
to meet both their real-world regulatory needs as well as their asset
tokenisation needs.
