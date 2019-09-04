Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CrowdBureau Corporation : Closes $1.1M Series A Equity Funding with $9.7M Valuation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 12:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdBureau Corporation announced today that it had completed a Series A equity funding round with a $9.7 million valuation led by Clydagh Limited, Estuary Holdings Ltd. and Alpama Limited along with existing investors. The company provides benchmarks, research, and data analytics for publicly listed and non-listed opaque asset classes and risk management tools for digital lending markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CrowdBureau will use the new capital to expand its series of benchmarks and launch a pilot program for its patent-pending regulatory technology product. The CrowdBureau Alert System (CAS®) is an early-stage risk detection system that helps P2P marketplace lenders and other digital finance companies comply with global regulatory mandates related to borrower and lender capital threshold limits.

Through a proprietary method of daily data collection, consolidation, and unification of the data, CrowdBureau measures the value, volume, and interest rates of the marketplace lending industry. Customized research, and the leading, lagging, and coincidence indicator signals, are derived in part from this data collection for global market players interested in these alternative lending sources.

"CrowdBureau offers peer-to-peer marketplace lenders, financial institutions and asset managers sophisticated tools and services they require to become and remain compliant and transparent in today's fast-paced business environment," said Pa Nolan, Director at Clydagh Limited and a CrowdBureau Advisory Board Member after the transaction.

At the end of 2018, the company released the CrowdBureau® Peer-to-Peer Lending and Equity Crowdfunding Index that tracks the price and total return performance of publicly traded firms domiciled across the globe but listed for trading in the United States that comprise four segments in the P2P lending ecosystem. This benchmark underpins the exchange traded fund, LEND that Amplify ETFs launched on May 9, 2019, and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

"We are delighted to have investors of this caliber helping us to build the company," said Kim Wales, CEO, and founder of CrowdBureau. "We plan to create a family of Indices for publicly traded companies and grow the company around private-capital including non-listed asset classes such as marketplace lending that includes consumer loans, small business loans, real estate loans, student loans, and agriculture loans. The goal is to enhance risk management, transparency, distribution, and liquidity to savers, borrowers, and lenders."

Non-listed asset classes in the private capital markets have been a driving force for CrowdBureau since the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (JOBS Act), 2012 launched was enacted in the United States, and various other countries adopted similar policies and regulations.

About CrowdBureau Corporation

CrowdBureau Corporation collects, consolidates, and unifies data from marketplace lenders globally and provides benchmarks, research and data analytics, and risk management tools for non-listed opaque asset classes. Kim Wales, a securities-based crowdfunding pioneer, founded CrowdBureau after spending four years providing comment letters that were cited over 100 times for the final rules adopted for Title III and IV of the JOBS Act 2012.  CrowdBureau Corporation serves peer-to-peer lenders, regulators, financial institutions, and asset managers. For information, visit CrowdBureau at https://www.crowdbureau.com.

CrowdBureau is a trademark of CrowdBureau Corporation. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Media Contact:

Ms. Charlotte Luer
+1-239-404-6785
charlotte@crowdbureau.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowdbureau-corporation-closes-1-1m-series-a-equity-funding-with-9-7m-valuation-300911133.html

SOURCE CrowdBureau Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:47aSTRIKE RESOURCES : 9.6 Million Tonnes @ 61% Fe now in Indicated Category
PU
12:37aSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3B
PU
12:37aCITY DEVELOPMENTS : CDL and DBS Set Benchmark on Innovation-Focused Financing for Sustainable Development
PU
12:37aYIT : has started strategic cooperation with PANEK CarSharing in Poland
PU
12:33aOil prices recover some ground, but economic concerns weigh
RE
12:31aWIX COM : and NTT Town Page Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Businesses Online in Japan
PR
12:27aSHUN HO PROPERTY INVESTMENTS : Monthly Return ( 31/08/2019)
PU
12:25aBHP Investors Call for Split From Lobby Groups on Climate
DJ
12:22aXERO : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero ecosystem bolstered with Single Sign-On and advisor-powered app recommendations
PU
12:22aXERO : 4/9/2019 - Xerocon Brisbane - Xero harnesses data and automation to enable global small businesses to thrive
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group