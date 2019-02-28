CrowdRise by GoFundMe Releases Registration and Ticketing Functionality for Nonprofit Fundraisers

American Cancer Society to Use New Product for Fundraising Events
Nationwide
CrowdRise by GoFundMe, the world’s largest and most trusted social
fundraising platform dedicated to charitable fundraising, releases
mobile-first registration and ticketing features to all users on its
platform.
The new registration and ticketing solution makes it easier for
nonprofits and individuals who fundraise on their behalf to start events
and raise the most for the cause, while leveraging the powerful
peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities for which CrowdRise by GoFundMe is
known. With the new offering, CrowdRise users can manage any type of
event—from RSVPs for charity walks to registration for complex endurance
events—straight from their phones.
“Nonprofits and their fundraisers are increasingly mobile, and our new
self-service feature set takes that in mind by making it easier than
ever to create and manage a successful fundraising event from any
device, no matter where you are,” said Tre Mascola, Head of Customer
Success. “We are excited to expand our capabilities to better serve the
needs of our community.”
The new registration and ticketing product has excited the philanthropic
community, and national charities like the American Cancer Society are
among those signed up to use the features for some of their largest
fundraising events of the year.
“We are driven to help more people turn ideas into fundraisers—however,
wherever, whenever they want,” said Irma Shrivastava, the Senior Vice
President of Strategic Marketing & Alliances for the American Cancer
Society. “The self-service functionality of CrowdRise by GoFundMe's new
registration and ticketing product makes it much easier for our
fundraisers, allowing them to quickly reach new audiences and drive our
mission without leaning on ACS staff support.”
All new fundraisers can now create events with the following core
registration and ticketing features, including:
-
Registration and Ticketing Made Easy – Create and manage events
from any device, no matter your tech expertise, with simple yet
powerful features to make it easier, faster and more flexible.
-
Fundraising Minimums – Motivate participants by setting a
fundraising commitment for the amount that must be raised by a
specific date. Ensure that fundraising commitments are met for any
event—whether a marathon, golf outing or a gala.
-
Buyer Covers Fees – Raise even more money for events by
offering supporters the option to cover all fees associated with any
ticket option. Over 90 percent of donors cover fees when given the
option.
-
Customizable Tax Deductibility – Incentivize donors to make a
purchase by showing the portion of a ticket option that is tax
deductible, while specifying what is not. Organizers can customize the
tax deductible amount for anything from a gala dinner ticket to a
marathon entry by specifying a percentage anywhere between zero and
100 percent.
Premium and Enterprise subscription levels have access to enhanced
features to maximize their fundraising impact and engage more closely
with donors. These features include the ability to register an entire
group at once with Group Registration, customizable donation buttons
within the check-out flow, unlimited promo codes and custom form
questions to capture relevant participant information.
The new registration and ticketing solution demonstrates CrowdRise by
GoFundMe’s continued commitment to making social fundraising more
powerful, flexible and efficient for nonprofits.
To learn more, visit: https://www.crowdrise.com/
