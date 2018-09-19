Log in
CrowdStrike Announces Winners of Inaugural Customer Excellence Awards at its User Conference 'Fal.Con POWER UP 2018'

09/19/2018 | 01:01pm EDT

CrowdStrike® Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the winners of its inaugural Customer Excellence Awards at its second annual user conference, Fal.Con POWER UP. The award program recognizes forward-thinking security leaders and companies who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to elevate the role and impact of cybersecurity in their organizations, and have implemented cutting-edge security technologies to realize this vision.

“It’s clear that the legacy approaches and technologies are no longer adequate in thwarting cyber threats today and will continue to diminish in effectiveness as adversary tradecraft increases in sophistication. Today, we are thrilled to celebrate the trailblazers in our industry, the top organizations that are on the cusp of innovation and cutting-edge approaches and set the standard for the rest of the cybersecurity industry,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “We are proud to work with these winning organizations and congratulate them on their achievements.”

The winners were selected based on rigorous and comprehensive selection criteria. The organizations demonstrated a deep commitment to next-generation approaches and innovations, as well as foresight to implement top cybersecurity solutions.

The winners of the 2018 CrowdStrike Customer Excellence Awards are:

  • Customer Excellence Award: Hyatt
  • CrowdStrike Falconer Award: ADP
  • Falcon Leaning Forward Award: Anglo American
  • Falcon Beta Program Award: The Pokémon Company International

The CrowdStrike Customer Excellence Awards were announced at the second annual Fal.Con cybersecurity conference: Fal.Con POWER UP that took place on September 17-19, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

CrowdStrike continues to set the new standard in endpoint protection through its innovative AI-enabled, cloud-native platform. CrowdStrike Falcon® is deployed in 176 countries and leveraged by 20 percent of Fortune 500 companies.

CrowdStrike is the only security company that offers a free trial of its antivirus replacement solution, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent™, enabling immediate deployments at any time, anywhere.

About CrowdStrike®

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver actionable intelligence and real-time protection from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, Falcon instantly correlates over 1 trillion security events a week from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

There’s much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

You can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting your free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2018 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike®, CrowdStrike Falcon®, CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent™, Falcon Prevent™, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight™, Falcon Insight™, CrowdStrike Falcon Discover™, Falcon Discover™, CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence™, Falcon Intelligence™, CrowdStrike Falcon DNS™, Falcon DNS™, CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch™, Falcon OverWatch™, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight™ and Falcon Spotlight™ are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. Other brands may be third-party trademarks.


© Business Wire 2018
