CrowdStrike Announces Winners of Inaugural Customer Excellence Awards at its User Conference ‘Fal.Con POWER UP 2018’

CrowdStrike®
Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today
announced the winners of its inaugural Customer Excellence Awards at its
second annual user conference, Fal.Con
POWER UP. The award program recognizes forward-thinking security
leaders and companies who have demonstrated a long-term commitment to
elevate the role and impact of cybersecurity in their organizations, and
have implemented cutting-edge security technologies to realize this
vision.
“It’s clear that the legacy approaches and technologies are no longer
adequate in thwarting cyber threats today and will continue to diminish
in effectiveness as adversary tradecraft increases in sophistication.
Today, we are thrilled to celebrate the trailblazers in our industry,
the top organizations that are on the cusp of innovation and
cutting-edge approaches and set the standard for the rest of the
cybersecurity industry,” said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s co-founder and
chief executive officer. “We are proud to work with these winning
organizations and congratulate them on their achievements.”
The winners were selected based on rigorous and comprehensive selection
criteria. The organizations demonstrated a deep commitment to
next-generation approaches and innovations, as well as foresight to
implement top cybersecurity solutions.
The winners of the 2018 CrowdStrike Customer Excellence Awards are:
-
Customer Excellence Award: Hyatt
-
CrowdStrike Falconer Award: ADP
-
Falcon Leaning Forward Award: Anglo American
-
Falcon Beta Program Award: The Pokémon Company International
The CrowdStrike Customer Excellence Awards were announced at the second
annual Fal.Con cybersecurity conference: Fal.Con
POWER UP that took place on September 17-19, 2018 in Miami, Florida.
CrowdStrike continues to set the new standard in endpoint protection
through its innovative AI-enabled, cloud-native platform. CrowdStrike
Falcon® is deployed in 176 countries and leveraged by 20 percent of
Fortune 500 companies.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
