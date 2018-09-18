CrowdStrike Expands the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform with Market-Leading Linux Capabilities, New Product Features, and Professional Certifications

CrowdStrike® Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection,
today unveiled new capabilities and features of the CrowdStrike
Falcon® platform at its second annual user conference, Fal.Con
POWER UP. CrowdStrike has significantly expanded the capabilities of
the CrowdStrike
Falcon® platform by launching new training and certifications for
security professionals as well as new product features, including
containment and prevention on Linux and custom activity tracking.
Customers will have the opportunity to demo these new features as well
as other recently released modules and capabilities such as CrowdStrike
Falcon X™ and Real
Time Response and Query at the Fal.Con conference.
Expanding Market-leading Linux Capabilities
CrowdStrike offers the only cloud-based endpoint detection and response
(EDR) solution for Linux and leads the market in coverage by supporting
all major Linux versions, including Amazon Linux, and also extending
support to Docker containers. The lightweight Falcon sensor is ideal for
data center deployments because of its minimal performance impact, and
adding threat prevention and network containment capabilities gives
customers critical functionality that is missing in existing solutions.
CrowdStrike research shows that it only takes attackers one hour and 58
minutes to move from an initially compromised system to other systems in
the network. Responding and remediating within short "breakout time"
window is a major challenge for most organizations, especially on Linux.
CrowdStrike solves this by bringing to Linux the same prevention and
containment features that macOS and Windows users have had for years,
enabling customers to stop insider and external threats across all
platforms.
Introducing Custom Alerts
CrowdStrike is enhancing its Threat
Graph™ based threat detection capability by enabling customers to
build their own activity trackers and alerts by leveraging the massive
data set available in the Falcon Platform. Customers can use this
feature to expand upon the global threat prevention and detection
capabilities provided by CrowdStrike and empower their team to
continuously monitor and hunt for any type of activity that indicates
environment-specific risk. This helps Security Operations Centers (SOCs)
defend against highly targeted attacks and also allows them to identify
configuration or behavior anomalies that are specific to their
organization. Custom alerts speed incident response and investigation by
delivering actionable results that are enriched by CrowdStrike Threat
Intelligence, and because they are derived from both real-time and
retrospective data, they eliminate the blind spots that plague other
solutions.
The Falcon Platform Now Analyzes Over 1 Trillion Security Events Per
Week
Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, the CrowdStrike Falcon
platform leverages industry-leading threat telemetry and is now
processing over 1 trillion security events per week. This massively
scalable, cloud-based technology is custom-built on a graph database to
identify previously undetectable attacks with sophisticated artificial
intelligence (AI), machine learning and behavioral analytics that make
3.5 million blocking decisions per second, while also enabling
CrowdStrike customers to have five-second visibility into endpoint
activity across their entire organization. This milestone further
augments and expedites CrowdStrike’s ability to detect and respond to
all threats, known and unknown.
Launching New Professional Certifications
CrowdStrike is launching new professional training and certifications,
including CrowdStrike Falcon Certified Administrator, Responder, and
Hunter to train information security professionals looking to build
their proficiency in these fields to keep up with evolving job roles,
new technologies and business requirements. The combination of new
security threats, compliance mandates, and the need to protect customer
and organizational data has driven the demand for a more efficient use
of endpoint protection technologies and emerging approaches such as
threat hunting. CrowdStrike is leading the market by offering the best
managed threat hunting services in the industry and is enabling
customers to build their own threat hunting capability, supported by the
CrowdStrike Falcon platform. With the Threat Hunting Certification,
security professionals can enhance their ability to uncover new attack
techniques, master threat hunting best practices and gain unrivalled
insights into the threats they are exposed to.
“As the leader in next-generation endpoint security, CrowdStrike is
committed to continually expanding the capabilities of the CrowdStrike
Falcon platform to deliver to customers the most compelling combination
of features, capabilities, and certifications that ensure effective and
efficient breach protection,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief
executive officer of CrowdStrike. “As a team, we pride ourselves on
deeply understanding customer needs to support next-generation security
operators and we will continue to deliver on those needs with same
dedication to simplicity, effectiveness, and operational excellence that
has underpinned our technology and services since their inception.”
CrowdStrike is revealing this announcement at its second annual user
conference, Fal.Con
POWER UP, taking place on September 17-19, 2018 in Miami, FL. The
conference brings together the global CrowdStrike user community and
renowned guest speakers to share real-world insights and stories that
will inspire security leaders to think differently and apply
next-generation approaches to solve today’s biggest challenges.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow
us: Blog
| Twitter
