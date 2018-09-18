CrowdStrike Expands the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform with Market-Leading Linux Capabilities, New Product Features, and Professional Certifications

-- CrowdStrike unveils new offerings at its user conference, Fal.Con POWER UP --

CrowdStrike® Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today unveiled new capabilities and features of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform at its second annual user conference, Fal.Con POWER UP. CrowdStrike has significantly expanded the capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform by launching new training and certifications for security professionals as well as new product features, including containment and prevention on Linux and custom activity tracking. Customers will have the opportunity to demo these new features as well as other recently released modules and capabilities such as CrowdStrike Falcon X™ and Real Time Response and Query at the Fal.Con conference.

Expanding Market-leading Linux Capabilities

CrowdStrike offers the only cloud-based endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution for Linux and leads the market in coverage by supporting all major Linux versions, including Amazon Linux, and also extending support to Docker containers. The lightweight Falcon sensor is ideal for data center deployments because of its minimal performance impact, and adding threat prevention and network containment capabilities gives customers critical functionality that is missing in existing solutions. CrowdStrike research shows that it only takes attackers one hour and 58 minutes to move from an initially compromised system to other systems in the network. Responding and remediating within short "breakout time" window is a major challenge for most organizations, especially on Linux. CrowdStrike solves this by bringing to Linux the same prevention and containment features that macOS and Windows users have had for years, enabling customers to stop insider and external threats across all platforms.

Introducing Custom Alerts

CrowdStrike is enhancing its Threat Graph™ based threat detection capability by enabling customers to build their own activity trackers and alerts by leveraging the massive data set available in the Falcon Platform. Customers can use this feature to expand upon the global threat prevention and detection capabilities provided by CrowdStrike and empower their team to continuously monitor and hunt for any type of activity that indicates environment-specific risk. This helps Security Operations Centers (SOCs) defend against highly targeted attacks and also allows them to identify configuration or behavior anomalies that are specific to their organization. Custom alerts speed incident response and investigation by delivering actionable results that are enriched by CrowdStrike Threat Intelligence, and because they are derived from both real-time and retrospective data, they eliminate the blind spots that plague other solutions.

The Falcon Platform Now Analyzes Over 1 Trillion Security Events Per Week

Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform leverages industry-leading threat telemetry and is now processing over 1 trillion security events per week. This massively scalable, cloud-based technology is custom-built on a graph database to identify previously undetectable attacks with sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and behavioral analytics that make 3.5 million blocking decisions per second, while also enabling CrowdStrike customers to have five-second visibility into endpoint activity across their entire organization. This milestone further augments and expedites CrowdStrike’s ability to detect and respond to all threats, known and unknown.

Launching New Professional Certifications

CrowdStrike is launching new professional training and certifications, including CrowdStrike Falcon Certified Administrator, Responder, and Hunter to train information security professionals looking to build their proficiency in these fields to keep up with evolving job roles, new technologies and business requirements. The combination of new security threats, compliance mandates, and the need to protect customer and organizational data has driven the demand for a more efficient use of endpoint protection technologies and emerging approaches such as threat hunting. CrowdStrike is leading the market by offering the best managed threat hunting services in the industry and is enabling customers to build their own threat hunting capability, supported by the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. With the Threat Hunting Certification, security professionals can enhance their ability to uncover new attack techniques, master threat hunting best practices and gain unrivalled insights into the threats they are exposed to.

“As the leader in next-generation endpoint security, CrowdStrike is committed to continually expanding the capabilities of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver to customers the most compelling combination of features, capabilities, and certifications that ensure effective and efficient breach protection,” said George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike. “As a team, we pride ourselves on deeply understanding customer needs to support next-generation security operators and we will continue to deliver on those needs with same dedication to simplicity, effectiveness, and operational excellence that has underpinned our technology and services since their inception.”

CrowdStrike is revealing this announcement at its second annual user conference, Fal.Con POWER UP, taking place on September 17-19, 2018 in Miami, FL. The conference brings together the global CrowdStrike user community and renowned guest speakers to share real-world insights and stories that will inspire security leaders to think differently and apply next-generation approaches to solve today’s biggest challenges.

