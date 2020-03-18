Log in
CrowdStrike Named a Leader in Enterprise Detection and Response in Report by Independent Research Firm

03/18/2020 | 07:26pm EDT

Among the leaders in the report, CrowdStrike receives the highest score in the Strategy Category, as well as the highest possible scores in 11 criteria

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named CrowdStrike a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020 report[1].

As Forrester states[1], “Customers buy an EDR solution for its detection capabilities, and there simply are no other vendors in the space that have an intelligence organization of CrowdStrike’s scale to enable the development and services to deliver that capability.” CrowdStrike is one of two vendors evaluated in all three of the following reports and the only one named a Leader: The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020; The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Suites (ESS), Q3 2019 and The Forrester Wave™: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q1 2019.

The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Detection And Response, Q1 2020 report identified what it stated are the 12 most significant EDR vendors to evaluate strengths and weaknesses based on 14 criteria grouped into three high-level segments: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. In Forrester’s evaluation, CrowdStrike received the highest score possible in 11 of the 14 criteria:

  • Current Offering: Endpoint Telemetry, Security Analytics, Threat Hunting, ATT&CK Mapping, Collection
  • Strategy: Product Vision, Performance, Commercial Model
  • Market Presence: Enterprise Clients, Deployed Endpoint, Product Line Revenue

According to Forrester[1], “It should come as no surprise that CrowdStrike Falcon is seldom purchased as a standalone product, since the company’s adjacent services, such as threat hunting and cyber intelligence, are often the benchmark other client references use when describing capabilities they wish were available in their selected products.”

CrowdStrike’s EDR solution Falcon Insight™ delivers continuous, comprehensive endpoint visibility that spans detection, response and forensics to ensure nothing is missed and potential breaches are stopped. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, Falcon Insight answers queries in five seconds or less – even across trillions of events – and stores event data for 90 days regardless of the number of endpoints in the environment. Falcon Insight automatically detects and prioritizes malicious attacker activity and then distills security alerts into incidents, reducing alert fatigue by 90% or more. Falcon Insight also provides a real-time enterprise threat score that helps organizations measure and understand their current threat level and how it’s changing over time. The breadth and depth of endpoint activity details captured by the lightweight Falcon agent enable proactive and managed threat hunting and powerful response actions allow customers to contain and immediately remediate endpoints. Built upon CrowdStrike’s single-agent cloud-native platform, Falcon Insight is deployed and operational within minutes without impacting endpoints.

“We believe this latest recognition from Forrester further solidifies CrowdStrike’s position as a major leader in the endpoint security market,” said Michael Sentonas, chief technology officer of CrowdStrike. “As adversaries become more sophisticated, so too must the security solutions that protect global customers daily. Our recognition as a leader in three Forrester Wave reports indicates, in our opinion, cybersecurity solutions must go beyond piecemeal products to become end-to-end platforms that detect threats, provide proactive analysis and ultimately stop breaches across the board.”

For more information about The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Detection and Response, visit here.

Read a blog from Brian Burke, senior director of analyst relations, about this industry recognition.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 3 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

[1]The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Detection And Response, Q1 2020, Forrester Research, Inc., March 18, 2020


© Business Wire 2020
