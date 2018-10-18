CrowdStrike Named to the 2018 Fortune Best 100 Medium Companies to Work For List for Second Consecutive Year

Leader in endpoint protection committed to employee-first culture through global initiatives advancing customer success and retention

CrowdStrike® Inc., the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that it has been named as one of the 100 Best Medium Companies to Work For by Fortune and consulting firm Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The list is the definitive ranking of medium-sized U.S. based companies with exceptional workplace cultures.

CrowdStrike takes pride in building and nourishing a culture that is fiercely focused on innovation and supporting employees’ professional growth and development. Within the 2018 Fortune list, CrowdStrike was recognized for offering its employees generous benefits, paid time-off policies, recognition programs, a supportive and inclusive workplace, and a direct line to company leadership. Some of these benefits include regional community give-back events and recognition rewards for employees who break down barriers, achieve excellence through innovation and are steadfast in their commitment to customer success. CrowdStrike’s workforce currently includes 1,238 employees globally, with more than 50 percent of employees working remotely.

“CrowdStrike’s commitment to integrity and teamwork to defeat cyber adversaries starts with our employees as they set the foundation for our innovation, commitment to customer service, and industry leadership,” said Lisa McGill, CrowdStrike’s chief people officer. “Being recognized on this list for a second year in a row underscores our continued dedication to fostering an employee-first culture where individuals are rewarded, challenged, and encouraged. Our culture and world-class workforce are the cornerstones behind the company’s industry leadership and customer success.”

Since its inception in 2011, CrowdStrike’s founders understood that a strong corporate culture would serve as the foundation for the company’s continued success. As an innovator in the endpoint protection market, CrowdStrike has revolutionized the security industry through building a strong team and focusing on recruiting and retaining the best and the brightest in technology, operations, marketing, and across other departments. Today, the company continues to hire rapidly and has expanded globally into over ten countries in the last few years.

Earlier this year, CrowdStrike was named as one of the 50 Most Sought-After Startups of 2018 by LinkedIn. CrowdStrike was one of the few cybersecurity vendors to be named to the list.

To read a blog about CrowdStrike’s recognition on the 2018 Fortune Best 100 Medium Companies to Work for list, please visit the CrowdStrike blog.

To see the complete 2018 Fortune Best 100 Medium Companies to Work for list, please visit the Fortune website.

About CrowdStrike®

CrowdStrike is the leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform offers instant visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevents attacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Falcon deploys in minutes to deliver actionable intelligence and real-time protection from Day One. It seamlessly unifies next-generation AV with best-in-class endpoint detection and response, backed by 24/7 managed hunting. Its cloud infrastructure and single-agent architecture take away complexity and add scalability, manageability, and speed.

CrowdStrike Falcon protects customers against all cyber attack types, using sophisticated signatureless AI and Indicator-of-Attack (IOA) based threat prevention to stop known and unknown threats in real time. Powered by the CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, Falcon instantly correlates over 1 trillion security events a week from across the globe to immediately prevent and detect threats.

There’s much more to the story of how Falcon has redefined endpoint protection but there’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

You can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting your free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2018 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike®, CrowdStrike Falcon®, CrowdStrike Threat Graph™, CrowdStrike Falcon Prevent™, Falcon Prevent™, CrowdStrike Falcon Insight™, Falcon Insight™, CrowdStrike Falcon Discover™, Falcon Discover™, CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence™, Falcon Intelligence™, CrowdStrike Falcon DNS™, Falcon DNS™, CrowdStrike Falcon OverWatch™, Falcon OverWatch™, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight™ and Falcon Spotlight™ are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc. Other brands may be third-party trademarks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005443/en/