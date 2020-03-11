CrowdStrike Recognized as a 2020 Best Workplace in Technology by Fortune Magazine

Cybersecurity leader brings together diverse culture of innovation with best minds in the industry to drive customer success

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced it has been named a Best Workplace in Technology in 2020, according to Fortune Magazine and consulting firm Great Places to Work, the second time CrowdStrike has received that honor.

CrowdStrike was recognized among the top large technology companies based on a rigorous selection process that involves an extensive employee survey and questionnaire. To determine the 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology for Fortune, Great Place to Work analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 100,000 employees working in the technology industry in the United States. The best workplaces were selected using criteria such as trust, pride and camaraderie at work.

“At CrowdStrike, we foster a culture of innovation and collaboration that underpins our commitment to protect customers from cybersecurity threats,” said Colin Black, chief operating officer at CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike hires the best in the business no matter where they’re located – either based in one of our global offices or as part of the large percentage of our workforce who work remotely. Our people are the company’s most critical asset, and we take pride in once again being recognized with this prestigious award.”

Most recently, CrowdStrike was named one of Fortune’s 2020 Best Workplaces in the San Francisco Bay Area region – the first time it has received that accolade in the category of large companies. Prior to that recognition, CrowdStrike was featured in multiple Fortune 100 Best Medium Workplaces lists, as well as Best Workplace in Technology in the category of medium companies and Best Workplace in other geographical regions worldwide.

To view the complete list of the 2020 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology, click here.

CrowdStrike continues to expand its global team across multiple functions and geographies. To learn more about current job opportunities, please visit our careers page.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike® Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon® platform’s single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph®, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over 3 trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world’s most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There’s only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent™ by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | Twitter

© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005384/en/