CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/29/2020 | 08:08am EDT

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, are scheduled to present at the following virtual investor conferences:

Bank of America 2020 Global Technology Conference
Thursday, June 4, 2020
Presentation time: 12:15 p.m. PDT

Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Presentation time: 10:20 a.m. PDT

The presentations will be webcast live and archived on CrowdStrike’s investor relations website at ir.crowdstrike.com.

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike® provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

© 2020 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike® and CrowdStrike Falcon® are among the trademarks of CrowdStrike, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
