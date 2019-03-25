Crowded Skies: OAG Reveals the World's Busiest Routes are in the Asia Pacific

03/25/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

South Korea Jeju (CJU) to Seoul (GMP) is the busiest route on the planet; Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore (SIN) named world’s busiest international route for a second straight year

Key findings:

1. Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore (SIN) is the busiest international route in the world with 30,187 operating flights; KUL features in two of the world’s top five busiest international markets.

2. Incheon (ICN) to Osaka (KIX) grew even busier this year, increasing operating flight volume by 2,223 flights.

3. The world’s busiest route, South Korea Jeju (CJU) to Seoul (GMP), is also one of the shortest, with 79,460 operating flights, followed by Melbourne (MEL) to Sydney (SYD) with 54,102 flights.

4. Thirty percent of the world’s busiest international routes operate from Hong Kong International Airport (HKG), which is featured in six of the top 20 busiest international markets in the world.

5. Singapore (SIN) is the most popular destination for the region’s busiest long-haul routes, with six arriving in SIN.

6. Tokyo (NRT) to Taipei (TPE) is now one of the world’s top 20 busiest international routes, with 13,902 operating flights.