Crowded Skies: OAG Reveals the World's Busiest Routes are in the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is home to 15 of the top 20 busiest international and 13 of
the top 20 busiest domestic routes globally. For a second straight year,
Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Singapore (SIN), which operates 30,187 flights
annually, is the busiest international route in the world. Following
closely behind, Hong Kong (HKG) to Taipei (TPE) was the second busiest
international route overall with 28,447 operating flights.
Jakarta (CGK) to Singapore (SIN), Hong Kong (HKG) to Shanghai (PVG) and
Jakarta (CGK) to Kuala Lumpur (KUL) round out the world’s top five
busiest international routes, likely due to high demand for low-cost
carriers, especially those that operate out of Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur.
“Asia’s dominance in the world’s busiest routes reflects the region’s
tourism growth, particularly within the Great Bay Area,” said Mayur
Patel, Head of ASPAC, OAG. “In addition to Hong Kong, which plays a
strategic connecting role for many carriers, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and
Jakarta have become Asia’s new ‘golden triangle,’ mimicking the
influence of major U.S. hubs, Boston, New York and Washington.”
Asia Pacific is home to several high growth markets. Service from Tokyo
(NRT) to Taipei (TPE) made the list of top 20 busiest international
markets for the first time (13,902 annual operating flights). The trip
from Incheon (ICN) to Osaka (KIX) grew more popular this year, adding
2,223 flights. Other key international routes that increased in position
include Bangkok (BKK) to Hong Kong (HKG) and Hong Kong (HKG) to Beijing
(PEK), which both moved up one position to rank 11th and 12th
respectively, and Bangkok (BKK) to Singapore (SIN), which jumped two
places to ninth overall.
