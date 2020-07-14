Log in
Crowded trade, high valuations: why investors worry about tech stocks

07/14/2020 | 12:03pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

Some investors are getting increasingly worried about the outlook for technology and big growth stocks after a massive rally which has pushed the Nasdaq Composite index to record highs despite the coronavirus-inflicted economic damage.

Few can complain about the performance of the S&P 500 Growth index, whose components range from Netflix Inc to medical device maker ResMed Inc and is up more than 10% for the year to date while the broad S&P 500 remains down 2% over the same time. Instead, investors say the popularity of tech and growth stocks at a time of global economic uncertainty has left their valuations stretched and primed them for a decline.

"Yesterday was a first warning shot for growth stocks and it might take a few weeks for the trade to come undone. Watch for Nasdaq volatility to be compressed as risk is priced out with common sense," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, referring to a technology sell-off late Monday. "The clock is ticking, significant prudence is warranted."

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5% early Tuesday, while the broad S&P 500 posted small gains, marking the second consecutive day that the Nasdaq underperformed the overall market.

Overall, 74% of global fund managers are long tech stocks, making it the most-crowded trade in the multi-decade history of the Bank of America Merrill Fund Manager survey.

Such lopsided trades often result in subsequent underperformance, a Reuters analysis found. The "best short is tech stocks given positioning and stretched performance," analysts at the firm noted in a report.

Further economic shutdowns in California, which has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, could also weigh on tech and growth stocks, said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

"California is specifically a tech haven, so this is going to have a disproportionate effect on tech stocks," Campbell says. "That is the home of American tech, if that spreads further, if lockdown restrictions get tighter in California, then this will eventually get a knock-on effect on those big tech firms."

An increase in inflation-adjusted interest rates should benefit value stocks at the expense of popular companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc, said billionaire investor Bill Gross.

"Value stocks, versus growth stocks, should be an investor's preference in the near-term future," Gross wrote.

(Reporting by David Randall; additional reporting by Kate Duguid and Joice Alves; editing by Megan Davies and Richard Chang)

By David Randall
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.69% 1504.16 Delayed Quote.12.90%
APPLE INC. 0.11% 382.285 Delayed Quote.30.06%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -0.90% 24 Delayed Quote.-31.32%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.10% 26389.61 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
NASDAQ 100 -0.34% 10576.155755 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.24% 10375.617802 Delayed Quote.15.81%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.06% 515.875 Delayed Quote.62.41%
NORDEA BANK ABP. 1.42% 68.57 Delayed Quote.-10.62%
RESMED, INC. 1.83% 191.61 Delayed Quote.23.95%
S&P 500 0.35% 3168.65 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
