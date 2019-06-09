Crowds Turn Out to Cheer Mexico's President -- And the Deal He Struck With Trump

By Alejandro Lazo and José de Córdoba

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made a passionate plea for unity and vowed to comply with the terms of the agreement assumed by his government to contain a surge of Central American migrants seeking to enter the U.S.

At a mass rally in Tijuana, across the border from San Diego, Calif., Mr. López Obrador repeated his wishes to have a good relationship with President Trump, a day after his administration reached a deal with the U.S. to strengthen enforcement at its border with Guatemala.

Mr. López Obrador's administration also agreed to provide shelter, food, education and health care for thousands of asylum seekers while their cases are adjudicated in the U.S.

Friday's agreement averted economic turmoil linked to U.S. threats to slap blanket tariffs on all imports from Mexico starting June 10. Supporters loudly applauded the president's remarks that there would be no economic crisis on Monday.

Mr. López Obrador said he had spoken on the phone with Mr. Trump earlier on Saturday. "I'm not raising a clenched fist, but an open and frank hand" to the U.S. president, he told thousands of supporters. "We reiterate our disposition for friendship, dialogue and cooperation," Mr. López Obrador said.

Friday's agreement, he said, was a triumph of politics over confrontation.

"What's next? To comply with our commitments...strengthen our border, apply the law, and respect human rights," he said.

Large crowds clogged the streets here. Government officials closed roads as thousands gathered waving trade-union signs and Mexican flags. "The president is present," they shouted in a rhyming chant.

The best workers in the U.S. are the Mexicans, Mr. López Obrador said as the crowd cheered. He was flanked by ministers; state governors; legislators; mayors; union members; and indigenous, business and religious leaders -- all of whom shouted their support for the Mexican president.

Earlier, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said in a speech that both sides made concessions, but that the punitive tariffs that would have led to the loss of 900,000 jobs in Mexico had been avoided.

"We have no tariffs, Mr. President, and we left (Washington) with our dignity intact," Mr. Ebrard said.

A large group of public-sector union workers gathered along Tijuana's Constitución Avenue waving white flags and unveiling a large banner that read, "Mexico First." They beat drums, waved flags and spun wooden noise makers.

Elia Cabañas, the leader of a local labor union, said people were supporting Mr. López Obrador because they believe he can help put an end to the country's endemic corruption. She said she was relieved that the U.S. and Mexico had reached a trade agreement.

"As a citizen, I think that this was a good thing for Mexico," she said. "Now we are celebrating that our president and our government officials can make good agreements."

"It's got to get better in Mexico," she added.

Jose Luis Diego Cárdenas, 62, a retiree who lives in the nearby port of Ensenada, arrived early and lined up against a metal railing with the hope of seeing Mr. López Obrador if he walked by.

"I'm here to give him my support as our president, for all the things he is doing for Mexico," Mr. Luis Diego said. Of the rally, he said, "It's a demonstration of friendship for the United States."

Although most Mexicans support Mr. López Obrador, some criticized Saturday's rally as Mexico agreed to deploy 6,000 troops of the newly created National Guard to the country's border with Guatemala to help stop the flow of Central American migrants.

"It's hypocritical for him to say he is defending Mexico's dignity when he is obeying Trump's orders," said Marcos Lucerna, a 22-year-old university student.

But Mr. López Obrador's popularity with Mexican voters is likely to insulate him from negative political fallout, analysts say. Some 72% of Mexicans approve Mr. López Obrador's job as president, according to a survey by El Financiero newspaper published Tuesday. The leftist nationalist won last year's election with 53% of the vote -- the highest for any president since Mexico became a full democracy in 2000.

The same poll showed 84% of Mexicans supported Mr. López Obrador in the face of Mr. Trump's threats.

"His support is broad and unconditional," said José Crespo, a political analyst at the CIDE university in Mexico City. "Even if he gives in to Trump, the majority of his followers will say he did the right thing, and they are the majority in the country." Meanwhile, Mr. Trump's approval in Mexico has bumped along the floor at 5% of Mexicans for months, according to the poll.

It also helps Mr. López Obrador that Central American migrants -- and to some extent Mexican migrants as well -- are largely political orphans in Mexico. Since the spotlight was put on large caravans of migrants coming last year, they have become toxic with large majorities of Mexicans, according to polls.

"By overwhelming margins, Mexicans are worried and reject migrants first because they feel they might take their jobs, and second because many Mexicans feel they have created a serious problem with the U.S.," says Ulises Beltrán, a Mexico City-based pollster who just completed a poll on the issue for a private client.

