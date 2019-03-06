Log in
Crowe: Use Illinois steel to keep employment up and create jobs

03/06/2019 | 06:37pm EST

Published: Wednesday, March 06, 2019 04:32 PM

SPRINGFIELD - State Senator Rachelle Crowe is urging Illinois to adopt 'buy Illinois' and 'buy America' steel policies - a nod to her region's vital contributions to the nation's steel production.

Crowe, a Democrat from Glen Carbon, introduced a resolution that recognizes the importance of the steel industry and the jobs it supports in Illinois.

'With all our steel manufacturers in mind, it's vital that their work be appreciated throughout the state,' Crowe said. 'Steel manufacturers employ thousands of hard-working people in my Senate district and across Illinois. We should support their work to keep people employed and create even more jobs.'

In Illinois, the steel industry employs more than 9,000 workers and supports about 64,000 jobs. Production has steadily declined over the years because of imported steel.

'I am proud of our state for taking initiative to support our steel mills,' said Dan Simmons, president of United Steelworkers Local 1899 in Granite City. 'It's about time we recognize the damaging effects outsourcing steel has on the local economy. Capital funded projects support hard-working men and women, and it would be beneficial to all if the materials were American made.'

Senate Resolution 84 passed the Senate Labor Committee and will now be considered by the full Senate.

Disclaimer

Illinois Senate Democrats published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 23:36:07 UTC
