Crowley Maritime : Jensen Maritime and ABS Pilot Validates 3D Modeling Techniques to Meet Class Requirements

Crowley's Jensen Maritime and ABS Pilot Validates 3D Modeling Techniques to Meet Class Requirements

08/23/2018 12:47 pm

Digital innovations enhance the class experience, saving time and creating a more efficient process

(Houston) -- The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Crowley Maritime Corporation 's naval architecture and marine engineering subsidiary Jensen Maritime completed a pilot project using three-dimensional (3D) computer-aided design (CAD) models to support the class design review process.

The innovative joint project, focused on tug and barge designs, used a detailed 3D-model environment that seamlessly integrates with the ABS classification processes. This initiative eliminates the requirement to create 2D drawings for design review, helping designers achieve a time savings of up to 15 to 25 percent. Unique to the ABS solution is the ability to upload 3D models developed using all major CAD modeling software, expanding available options for designers and owners.

'Using 3D software models is the logical next step for ABS as we expand our digital footprint and continually enhance the class experience,' said ABS Vice President for Technology, Gareth Burton. 'Until now, only two-dimensional drawings have offered the fidelity of detail required to support ABS classification. But advances in technology and 3D-modeling techniques now enable one end-to-end project model, backed by an extremely detailed data set, for plan approval.'

'Being able to send our 3D models directly to ABS for engineering review saves us time and resources that are currently used to develop 2D drawings,' said Crowley's Vice President of Engineering, Jay Edgar. 'ABS' CAD agnostic approach is an important factor in this process because it allows us to use the modeling program that best fits our needs for a given project.'

# # #

About Crowley

Jacksonville-based Crowley Holdings Inc., a holding company of the 126-year-old Crowley Maritime Corporation, is a privately held family and employee-owned company that provides marine solutions, energy and logistics services in domestic and international markets. Crowley operates under four business units: Crowley LOGISTICS, a singular ocean liner and logistics supply chain division; Crowley SHIPPING, which encompasses ownership, operations and management of vessels, including tankers, container ships, tugboats and barges; Crowley FUELS, a fuel transportation, distribution and sales division that also provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related services; and Crowley SOLUTIONS, which focuses on government services, including vessel management for government agencies, as well as engineering, project management, naval architecture through its subsidiary Jensen Maritime, and marine salvage and emergency response through its 50 percent ownership in Ardent Global. Additional information about Crowley, its subsidiaries and business units may be found at www.crowley.com.

About ABS

ABS, a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets.